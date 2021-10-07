Picnic Protests Sweep the World! – #SolutionsWatch
Corbett • 10/05/2021
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
This week we look at yet another way of protesting the incoming vaxx passport agenda: picnicking. Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch where he looks at how we can render the vaccine mandate debate moot when we stop begging for scraps from the would-be ruler’s table and build a table of our own.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
How can we use the law to challenge the global Covid response?
TMR 268 : Diny Fielder-van Kleeff : Vaccine Control Group
Dutch protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants
OHRC policy statement on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccine certificates
Fair Work Commission – Appeal of decisions Jennifer Kimber v Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care Ltd
Police Bust Gang Members With Car Trunk “Full Of KFC” Takeout Breaching ‘Strict Lockdown’
Swiss Citizens Revolt, Install Tables Outside in Front of Bars, Restaurants to Ignore Vax Passports
October 7, 2021
