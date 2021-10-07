Aletho News

Corbett • 10/05/2021

This week we look at yet another way of protesting the incoming vaxx passport agenda: picnicking. Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch where he looks at how we can render the vaccine mandate debate moot when we stop begging for scraps from the would-be ruler’s table and build a table of our own.

SHOW NOTES

Fight Vaccine Passports

How can we use the law to challenge the global Covid response?

VAX CONTROL GROUP

TMR 268 : Diny Fielder-van Kleeff : Vaccine Control Group

Red Balloon

Dutch protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants

OHRC policy statement on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccine certificates

Fair Work Commission – Appeal of decisions Jennifer Kimber v Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care Ltd

Decision

Police Bust Gang Members With Car Trunk “Full Of KFC” Takeout Breaching ‘Strict Lockdown’

Picnic protest

Swiss Citizens Revolt, Install Tables Outside in Front of Bars, Restaurants to Ignore Vax Passports

