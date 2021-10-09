Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

IS HOSPITAL PROTOCOL HARMING COVID PATIENTS?

Laura-Lynn, October 7, 2021

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins us to talk about how hospital protocols in relation to Covid-19 are affecting patient outcomes.

Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3llKkrP

All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
PayPal: https://paypal.me/lauralynnTT?locale.x=en_US
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: lauralynnlive@protonmail.com
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
Gab: https://gab.com/LauraLynnLovesLife
Librti: www.librti.com

October 9, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |