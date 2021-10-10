Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

1 Comment »

  1. The Catholic Church is a Parasitic organisation. It pays no TAX anywhere on Earth, and expects people to contribute labour for free.
    When was the last time you saw the Catholic Church, feeding the homeless and poor?

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 10, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »