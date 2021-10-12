Sen. Ron Johnson Shares COVID-19 Data from Public Health England, Refutes “Pandemic of The Unvaccinated” Narrative
The Last Refuge | October 3, 2021
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) used his time on the Senate floor to discuss recently released COVID-19 data from Public Health England in the U.K. [DATA pdf Here]
Ironically, Senator Johnson is forced to use the Senate floor to share the information in an effort to stop government and Big Tech censorship of the discussion. Unlike the rest of the nation, the House and Senate chamber rules create a free speech zone that prohibits anyone from censoring congressional debate and discussion.
Senator Johnson outlines data from the U.K. clearly showing the vaccines offer no protection from the claimed Delta variant. COVID-19 is carried and shed by vaccinated individuals. The subsequent rate of COVID-19 hospitalization and COVID-19 death appears unaffected by the vaccine itself. WATCH:
As Senator Johnson notes: 63% of the deaths in the U.K. during the 7 month period being discussed were among the vaccinated population.
The data Ron Johnson is sharing is available HERE in pdf form
SOURCE: Page 19, 20 – Table 5
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 12, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, UK, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
“This war was the scariest:” Palestinian children reflect on Israel’s May 2021 bombardment of Gaza
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Critics love Fauci’s new documentary, but audience hate it and accuse Rotten Tomatoes of ‘hiding’ low score
RT | October 11, 2021
Critics have almost universally praised the new documentary on Dr. Anthony Fauci, but audiences have seemingly hated it, even accusing review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes of trying to hide the movie’s unpopularity.
National Geographic’s ‘Fauci’ has been playing in select cinemas since September 10 and premiered on the Disney Plus streaming service last week. Trailers for the film focus heavily on Fauci and his work combating Covid-19, during which time he has become one of the more controversial figures in American politics.
The film, however, takes a positive look at Fauci and focuses more on tales about the health figure from his family, as well as public figures the infectious disease expert has worked with in the past, such as U2 frontman Bono and former President George W. Bush.
On Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews from selected critics and then gives a ‘rotten’ or ‘fresh’ score, the film holds a 91% positive rating, based on 30 positive reviews and three negative. The rating from audience members, however, was conspicuously missing from the website until Monday. As of Sunday, only one review, which was negative, had been posted despite the film being out for weeks.
The site was accused of ‘hiding’ the audience score in an effort to spin the movie’s increasingly negative coverage.
On Monday, an audience score did appear, and it showed valleys of difference in opinion from critics to the audience, with users awarding the film a 2% average from over 250 ratings (though it began with a 4% rating that has continually dropped). Despite the average now showing, there is still a lack of actual user reviews on the site, though many users may have chosen to simply drop a rating instead of writing a review. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,076,543 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
tiyanamb on Learning To Fear Free Speech:… Bill Francis on Vaccine Effectiveness Drops Ag… Bill Francis on Learning To Fear Free Speech:… Bill Francis on DAUGHTER OF REGISTERED NURSE W… roberthstiver on “This war was the scarie… planetsheeple on Doctor Says Physicians Are Bei… papasha408 on Trudeau Bans the Unvaccinated… brianharryaustralia on DAUGHTER OF REGISTERED NURSE W… aletho on DAUGHTER OF REGISTERED NURSE W… brianharryaustralia on DAUGHTER OF REGISTERED NURSE W… Us Docsforeason on Trudeau Bans the Unvaccinated… brianharryaustralia on The War Against Ivermectin…
Aletho News
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
- The figures that show the real risk of Covid vaccine in pregnancy October 12, 2021
- Sen. Ron Johnson Shares COVID-19 Data from Public Health England, Refutes “Pandemic of The Unvaccinated” Narrative October 12, 2021
- Natural Immunity and Covid-19: Twenty-Nine Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians October 12, 2021
- Learning To Fear Free Speech: How Politicians Are Moving To Protect Us From Our Unhealthy Reading Choices October 12, 2021
- Critics love Fauci’s new documentary, but audience hate it and accuse Rotten Tomatoes of ‘hiding’ low score October 12, 2021
- “This war was the scariest:” Palestinian children reflect on Israel’s May 2021 bombardment of Gaza October 12, 2021
- The Green Agenda or How This Energy Crisis is Different from All Others October 11, 2021
- Crossword clues and bullying – the influence of Australia’s pro-Israel lobby unveiled October 11, 2021
- FB “whistleblower” saga has propelled push for social media “permits” October 11, 2021
- Southwest airlines cancellations continue, as “unforeseen crew issues” halt trains and industry accross U.S. October 11, 2021
- Trudeau Bans the Unvaccinated from Leaving the Country and from Earning a Living October 11, 2021
- Doctor Says Physicians Are Being “Hunted” For Speaking Out by Press & Medical Boards October 11, 2021
- The War Against Ivermectin Intensifies October 11, 2021
- DAUGHTER OF REGISTERED NURSE WITH A MESSAGE TO ALL October 11, 2021
- SouthWest Airlines cancels 1,800 flights in 2 days amid rumours of employee ‘sickout’ due to Covid-19 vaccine mandate October 10, 2021
- Cultural Warfare in the 20th Century: How Western Civilization Came Undone October 10, 2021
- Opus Dei Ignores Complaint of 43 Women Held in Slavery October 10, 2021
OffGuardian
- BEST OF OFFG: “Free speech, censorship & the right to be wrong…” October 12, 2021
- BEST OF OFFG: “Luke Harding: the hack who came in from the cold” October 11, 2021
- BEST OF OFFG: “Questions you aren’t supposed to ask about ISIS” October 10, 2021
Richie Allen
- Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton Should Be Sectioned October 12, 2021
- Philippines President: “Jab Refuseniks While They’re Asleep!” October 12, 2021
- Texas Governor Bans ALL Vaccine Mandates October 12, 2021
- Rees-Mogg: Insulate Britain Are “Frightful Humbugs!” October 5, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Israeli-headed malware company Kape Technologies buying up VPNs October 12, 2021
- Israel’s Decades of Economic Espionage in the United States October 8, 2021
- Nike will no longer do business in Israel, starting in 2022 October 7, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Sky News Doomsday Climate Report Flooded with Misleading Sea Rise Claims–Guido October 12, 2021
- Irish Climate Scientist Speaks Out October 12, 2021
- Analysis: Hurricanes Have Not Gotten More Intense, Frequent Over Past 170 Years October 12, 2021
- The Scotsman Lies About Sea Level Rise October 12, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do PCSK9 inhibitors prolong life? October 8, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply