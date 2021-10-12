The figures that show the real risk of Covid vaccine in pregnancy

SINCE February, the BBC have been urging pregnant women to take the Covid vaccination despite the fact that no manufacturer will complete a trial in expectant mothers before December this year. Instead, British health chiefs have relied on information from women in the US who accidentally found themselves pregnant after taking the Covid jab, and reported the results of their pregnancy to the V-safe app. V-safe is hosted by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) but it is not a scientific study.

This fact has been ignored, notably by Lucy Chappell, Professor in Obstetrics at King’s College London, and the BBC, to tell women it is safe to go ahead and get the jab.

If that were the case, there would be no related adverse reactions reported to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the drug company-funded government body collating information on Covid vaccination safety.

But it is there in black and white: miscarriages, stillbirths and one foetal death have been reported, 590 to date, 12 last week alone. Pfizer have one third more reports than AstraZeneca and Moderna, primarily because the AZ jab has been suspended for under-40s and the Moderna has been in use only since April, while the Pfizer has been available since December 2020. Women in their 30s were invited to receive the jab in May so those of child-bearing age have officially been receiving the vaccine for around four months.

The MHRA is not concerned about the figures and says: ‘The numbers of reports of miscarriage and stillbirth are low in relation to the number of pregnant women who have received Covid-19 vaccines to date (more than 92,000 up to end of August 2021) and how commonly these events occur in the UK outside of the pandemic. There is no pattern from the reports to suggest that any of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK, or any reactions to these vaccines, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.’ No further detail is provided so it is not possible to scrutinise the figures.

This sounds reassuring, but when American investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen analysed a study by 21 authors analysing data from V-safe published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, he discovered they had manipulated the figures. He was not the only one and Dr Hong Sun PhD, from Dedalus Healthcare, Antwerp, Belgium, complained to the NEJM editor.

The published figures showed a rate of 12.6 per cent miscarriage in women 20 weeks pregnant and under, which is similar to pre-Covid figures and raises no red flags. They did not include 700 reports of miscarriage in women over 20 weeks pregnant. Once those figures were added, the miscarriage rate increased to 82 per cent.

As always, the devil is in the detail, and without additional detail from the MHRA or Big Pharma, it is impossible to tell whether British women should be worried.

Latest Yellow Card scheme figures are published below with 1,698 fatalities reported. That’s an increase of 66 deaths in the three weeks since we published the last figures from September 9.

Updated report published October 7, 2021

MHRA Yellow Card Reporting up to September 29, 2021

• Pfizer BioNTech: 22.5million people – 42.1m doses – Yellow Card reporting rate 1 in 189 people impacted

• Oxford/AstraZeneca: 24.9m people – 48.9m doses – Yellow Card reporting rate 1 in 106 people impacted

• Moderna: 1.4m people – 2.6m doses – Yellow Card reporting rate 1 in 84 people impacted

Overall, 1 in 132 people injected experiences and reports a Yellow Card Adverse Event. A significant proportion require urgent medical care, and the effects may be life-changing or long-lasting. The MHRA says as few as 10 per cent of reactions may be reported.

Reactions – 335,344 (Pfizer) + 830,818 (AZ) + 53,032 (Moderna) + 3,372 (Unknown) = 1,222,566

Reports – 118,970 (Pfizer) + 233,904 (AZ) + 16,582 (Moderna) + 1118 (Unknown) = 370,574 people impacted

Fatal – 552 (Pfizer) + 1097 (AZ) + 19 (Moderna) + 30 (Unknown) = 1,698

Blood Disorders – 11,342 (Pfizer) + 7474 (AZ) + 972 (Moderna) + 47 (Unknown) = 19,835

Anaphylaxis – 486 (Pfizer) + 820 (AZ) + 40 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 1,347

Acute Cardiac – 5,734 (Pfizer) + 9,474 (AZ) + 671 (Moderna) + 42 (Unknown) = 15,921

Pericarditis/Myocarditis (Heart inflammation) – 560 (Pfizer) + 288 (AZ) + 126 (Moderna) + 2 (Unknown) = 976

Infections – 7,902 (Pfizer) + 18,572 (AZ) + 883 (Moderna) + 96 (Unknown) = 27,453

Herpes – 1,666 (Pfizer) + 2,524 (AZ) + 93 (Moderna) + 15 (Unknown) = 4,298

Headaches & Migraines – 26,145 (Pfizer) + 92,289 (AZ) + 3610 (Moderna) + 266 (Unknown) = 122,310

Eye Disorders – 5,562 (Pfizer) + 14,044 (AZ) + 601 (Moderna) + 62 (Unknown) = 20,269

Blindness – 107 (Pfizer) + 292 (AZ) + 16 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 419

Deafness – 205 (Pfizer) + 372 (AZ) + 17 (Moderna) + 2 (Unknown) = 596

Spontaneous Abortions – 346 + 8 stillbirth/foetal death (Pfizer) + 207 + 3 stillbirth (AZ) + 35 + 1 foetal death (Moderna) + 2 (Unknown) = 590 + 12

Skin Disorders – 23,303 (Pfizer) + 51,098 (AZ) + 7,418 (Moderna) + 238 (Unknown) = 82,057

Psychiatric Disorders – 6,970 (Pfizer) + 17,425 (AZ) + 1,070 (Moderna) + 77 (Unknown) = 25,542

Facial Paralysis incl. Bell’s Palsy – 757 (Pfizer) + 913 (AZ) + 58 (Moderna) + 7 (Unknown) = 1,735

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages – 525 (Pfizer) + 2094 (AZ) + 19 (Moderna) + 10 (Unknown) = 2,648

Guillain-Barré Syndrome – 53 (Pfizer) + 428 (AZ) + 3 (Moderna) + 5 (Unknown) = 489

Nervous System Disorders – 57,975 (Pfizer) + 176,644 (AZ) + 8,321 (Moderna) + 633 (Unknown) = 243,573

BCG Scar Reactivation – 46 (Pfizer) + 35 (AZ) + 30 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 112

Respiratory Disorders – 14,352 (Pfizer) + 29,009 (AZ) + 1420 (Moderna) + 120 (Unknown) = 43,901

Pulmonary Embolism & Deep Vein Thrombosis – 618 (Pfizer) + 2,806 (AZ) + 23 (Moderna) + 20 (Unknown) = 3,467

Seizures – 789 (Pfizer) + 1,926 (AZ) + 140 (Moderna) + 12 (Unknown) = 2,867

Paralysis – 327 (Pfizer) + 786 (AZ) + 42 (Moderna) + 6 (Unknown) = 1,161

Nosebleeds – 782 (Pfizer) + 2242 (AZ) + 82 (Moderna) + 9 (Unknown) = 3,115

Dizziness – 9,123 (Pfizer) + 24,486 (AZ) + 1654 (Moderna) + 91 (Unknown) = 35,354

Renal/Urinary Disorders – 915 (Pfizer) + 2,590 (AZ) + 116 (Moderna) + 23 (Unknown) = 3,644

Vomiting – 3,609 (Pfizer) + 11,423 (AZ) + 657 (Moderna) + 42 (Unknown) = 15,731

Reproductive/Breast Disorders – 21,797 (Pfizer) + 18,593 (AZ) + 2893 (Moderna) + 149 (Unknown) = 43,432

