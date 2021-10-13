Aletho News

Southwest CEO: The President Forced Vaccine Mandates on Them

By Dr. Joseph Mercola | October 13, 2021

In an interview with CNBC, Southwest Airlines’ CEO Gary Kelly didn’t pull any punches when pinning the blame on his company’s hard-handed vaccine mandates — and laid it squarely on the head of President Joe Biden.

“I’ve never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate,” Kelly said. “But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine] mandate … so we’re working through that.”

United and Hawaiian Airlines already had a COVID vaccine requirement in place before Biden’s announcement; American, Alaska and JetBlue followed through with theirs before Southwest instituted theirs. Like other carriers, Southwest started out by offering incentives to voluntarily get the shots.

Delta’s “incentive” came in the form of a $200 health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated workers. While Kelly claimed that the delays and cancellations of thousands of Southwest flights were due to bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida, speculation continues to swirl that the real reason for the disruptions were mass “sick-outs” by employees protesting the mandate.

Still, Kelly insisted the whole thing was the president’s fault when he sent out a company message to Southwest employees: “I do not believe it is up to me … to mandate to people that they get vaccinated,” he said.

October 13, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Economics | , ,

