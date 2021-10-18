Epidemiology expert Dr. Paul Alexander on COVID shots for kids
Rebel News | October 11, 2021
Dr. Paul Alexander advocates for a complete change over of pandemic responders; to fire those who have failed us, stop shifting the blame to the public who have done their part, and elect qualified experts.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini ► https://rebelne.ws/3DtbDqr
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
YouTube is censoring conservative and independent voices. We don’t know how long we have left on YouTube. But you’ll always be able to find us at https://www.RebelNews.com
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism – https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! – https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Charitable donations for ‘Fight the Fines’ can be made to The Democracy Fund – https://www.rebelnews.com/help_fight_the_fines_democracy_fund
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast – https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE – http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE – https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU – https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
INSTAGRAM – https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
An original video production by Rebel News.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply