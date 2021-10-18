Post-Vax Death Pathology Protocol
By Calvin Luther Martin | Principia Scientific International | October 18, 2021
Proposed pathology protocol for death after Covid vaccination, in addition to routine studies given the circumstances of death.
“After” means any time after a Covid vaccination. If the person has had this vaccination, these autopsy studies should be done.
Blood plasma tests:
- SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
- SARS-CoV-2 antibody, nucleocapsid
- SARS-CoV-2 semiquantitative total antibody, spike
- The above two tests are bundled in the SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Profile, Nucleocapsid and Spike, from LabCorp, test 160236. The spike antibody test will be positive after either vaccination or natural disease. The nucleocapsid antibody test will be positive only after natural disease.
- The sample is serum or plasma, stored at room temperature for up to 14 days or frozen for up to 28 days.
Gross pathology:
- Examination for presence of thrombus in large and medium-sized blood vessels.
- Evidence for embolic, thrombotic or hemorrhagic phenomena in brain, eyes, GI tract, skin, uterus, and other organs.
Tissue-level microscopic studies:
- Paraffin-embedded blocks of the following tissues should be provided to the independent pathologist, as well as already-made H&E-stained tissue slides when available:
- Heart muscle with blood vessels.
- Lung parenchyma with blood vessels.
- Salivary glands.
- Samples of large and medium-sized arteries.
- Samples of peripheral nerves.
- In the case of known symptoms before death, consider also the following tissues:
- Dystonic reaction: basal ganglia of the brain.
- Memory problems:
- Paralysis: spinal cord and peripheral nerves.
- By taking a large number of thin slides (thousands), a German pathologist was able to discover scattershot lymphocytic infiltrates in all the organs, including brain, that might have been missed using standard techniques and using only several slides per organ.
Ask the person doing the post-mortem to furnish you with digital images of everything and anything of interest. Namely, gross tissues showing disease, microscopy images of disease or abnormality, etc.
Show these to your physician or some other physician whom you trust. If you can’t find a physician you trust, then post these images in the social media or provide them to bloggers and other non-mainstream media for them to post and discuss.
