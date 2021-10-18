‘Hypocrite’ Joe Biden Caught Violating DC’s Mask Mandate At Georgetown Restaurant
By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | October 18, 2021
As children across the country are forced to cover their faces for hours at a time to attend school, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill were caught on camera flouting DC’s mask mandates at an upscale Georgetown restaurant, Fiola Mare (whose mask policy they were also violating).
In a video posted Sunday night, the Bidens can be seen leaving the restaurant as employees in the background are dutifully masked up – a ‘fuck you, plebs’ not seen since the Met Gala event last month.
Wearing masks indoors was made mandatory in DC after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the policy in July after the delta variant began to surge.
“Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding,” reads Fiola Mare’s website.
Meanwhile…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 18, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Progressive Hypocrite, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Covid-19, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Epidemiology expert Dr. Paul Alexander on COVID shots for kids
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Top British scientists linked to Covid lab ‘cover-up’
By Neville Hodgkinson | The Conservative Woman | June 4, 2021
Two of the scientists leading Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been implicated in an alleged cover-up of the virus’s origins.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, and Sir Patrick Vallance, formerly president of research and development at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and chief scientific adviser to the Government since March 2018, both feature in the ‘Fauci files’, an explosive batch of emails released this week under freedom-of-information legislation in America.
The Wellcome Trust is an immensely wealthy foundation which distributes £1billion annually for global health research. It was formed in 1936 after the death of Sir Henry Wellcome, who founded the company that went on to become GlaxoSmithKline. Farrar also has a position on the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and is on the board of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which gave $1billion to Covid-19 vaccine development.
Vallance, who chairs the Government’s expert advisory panel on vaccines, was revealed by the Telegraph last year to have a £600,000 shareholding in GSK, prompting claims of a conflict of interest. He had already cashed in more than £5million worth of shares he received from the company during his tenure there. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,094,827 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
aletho on COVID Vaccine Mandates Are Kil… Bill Francis on Oligarchic empire is working h… Bill Francis on COVID Vaccine Mandates Are Kil… planetsheeple on Smollett Redux: Hoax Stunt in… roberthstiver on Men ‘cleared’ for release from… Paul on Headlines designed to frighten… WhitchzNoMore on I cannot do it anymore brianharryaustralia on The US Has Placed Itself In Ch… Free_Spirit_Critic on Smollett Redux: Hoax Stunt in… Brandi Cowtan on Trudeau Bans the Unvaccinated… Werner on US Treasury deputy sec warns u… redracam on Switching Renewable Subsidies…
Aletho News
- ‘Hypocrite’ Joe Biden Caught Violating DC’s Mask Mandate At Georgetown Restaurant October 18, 2021
- Post-Vax Death Pathology Protocol October 18, 2021
- Epidemiology expert Dr. Paul Alexander on COVID shots for kids October 18, 2021
- Headlines designed to frighten women into having the jab October 18, 2021
- Civil liberties are being trampled by exploiting “insurrection” fears. Congress’s 1/6 Committee may be the worst abuse yet. October 17, 2021
- COVID Vaccine Mandates Are Killing Aviation, Healthcare, Other Critical Services. Is It Intentional? October 17, 2021
- IEA: More Renewable Investment Required to Stabilise European Energy Markets October 17, 2021
- Oligarchic empire is working harder to bolt down our minds in service of its agendas. And that gives us hope… October 17, 2021
- The US Has Placed Itself In Charge Over Which Nations Get To Eat October 17, 2021
- British propaganda campaign incited mass slaughter of communists in Indonesia in 1960s, declassified papers reveal October 17, 2021
- Men ‘cleared’ for release from GITMO is a cruel, twisted joke October 17, 2021
- Smollett Redux: Hoax Stunt in Germany October 17, 2021
- The Destruction of Laos October 17, 2021
- Infection Rate in Vaccinated People in Their 40s Now More Than DOUBLE the Rate in Unvaccinated, PHE Data Shows October 16, 2021
- Australian Doctors Are Complicit In Experimentation On The Population October 16, 2021
- I cannot do it anymore October 16, 2021
- Switching Renewable Subsidies To Gas Will Make Little Difference October 16, 2021
- Zinc Hits 14-Year High As European Smelters Halve Output Amid Energy Crunch October 16, 2021
OffGuardian
- 17 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 11 October 18, 2021
- …and we’re back October 17, 2021
- BEST OF OFFG: “JFK and the War on Our Heroes” October 17, 2021
Richie Allen
- Important October 14, 2021
- Biden To Force Health Insurance Firms To Cover Trans Plastic Surgery October 14, 2021
- Irish Deputy PM: Not Being Jabbed “Affects Other People” October 14, 2021
- Black Panther Actress Slammed For Sharing Anti-Vax Views On Film Set October 14, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- AEP Falls For The New IEA Outlook October 18, 2021
- Ironbridge–The Birthplace Of Climate Change! October 17, 2021
- It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter October 17, 2021
- China Backtracking? October 16, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How to lose weight rapidly October 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply