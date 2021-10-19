Ben Swann Interview – Exposing The COVID Illusion & The Impending Technocratic Future
Ryan Cristián – Last American Vagabond – October 15, 2021
Joining me today is Ben Swann, here to discuss how he has been fighting back against the COVID-19 tyranny, and the actions he is taking to create a space where the truth can be heard. And no discussion with Ben would be complete without a back and forth about the many different ways in which COVID-19 itself is a deception.
October 19, 2021
From the Archives
Top British scientists linked to Covid lab ‘cover-up’
By Neville Hodgkinson | The Conservative Woman | June 4, 2021
Two of the scientists leading Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been implicated in an alleged cover-up of the virus’s origins.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, and Sir Patrick Vallance, formerly president of research and development at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and chief scientific adviser to the Government since March 2018, both feature in the ‘Fauci files’, an explosive batch of emails released this week under freedom-of-information legislation in America.
The Wellcome Trust is an immensely wealthy foundation which distributes £1billion annually for global health research. It was formed in 1936 after the death of Sir Henry Wellcome, who founded the company that went on to become GlaxoSmithKline. Farrar also has a position on the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and is on the board of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which gave $1billion to Covid-19 vaccine development.
Vallance, who chairs the Government’s expert advisory panel on vaccines, was revealed by the Telegraph last year to have a £600,000 shareholding in GSK, prompting claims of a conflict of interest. He had already cashed in more than £5million worth of shares he received from the company during his tenure there. … continue
