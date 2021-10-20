Letter to a Scientifically-Minded Friend

Case Study: The Ivermectin Disinformation Campaign

I noticed your pumpkin spice horse dewormer meme on Facebook. I didn’t react because none of the emojis captured the mixture of sadness, disappointment, and surprise I felt upon seeing it.

I am dismayed to see that you, as scientifically literate as you are, fell for the pharmaceutical corporations’ smear campaign against a Nobel-Prize–winning medication. If someone as intelligent, savvy, and rational as you could be deceived by such a brazenly undisguised disinformation campaign, what hope is there for the stupefied masses?

That said, I believe you are intellectually honest enough to consider the possibility that exceedingly lucrative lies are being peddled by the media, self-appointed mouthpieces, celebrities, politicians, and agencies lavishly paid for and wielded by BigPharma. And I would hope you would want to investigate to determine the truth for yourself rather than religiously Trusting The Science™ and attendant sound bytes being shoveled down our gullets every conscious moment.

Recall the escalating levels of duplicity, corruption, and malevolence depicted over the course of Breaking Bad—and multiply that cumulative nefariousness a thousandfold. Then add a few trillion dollars of captive, globally mandated profits, and you’ll begin to grasp why the Pharmaceutical Drug Cartel has harnessed every available mechanism of mass formation to induce hypnosis, coerce compliance, and mute the voices of scientists and medical professionals who persist in speaking the truth at grave risk to their livelihoods, reputations, and lives.

Understand that it was necessary for the pharmaceutical corporations to discredit any proven, cheap, effective alternatives to the vaccines to secure the Emergency Use Authorization that granted the manufacturers 100 percent immunity from liability—an appealing arrangement considering Pfizer was surely eager to avoid another landmark penalty like the $2.3 billion the U.S. Justice Department described as the largest health care fraud settlement in its history.

The fox is guarding the henhouse, the wolf is howling incessantly about his trustworthiness, the snake is strangling any roosters who sound the alarm, and the coyote is stringing barbed wire around the farm. Meanwhile, the Stockholm Syndrome–afflicted hens are gobbling up their feed, clucking proudly about their beloved guards, echoing every talking point, and furiously defending the predators against those who remain skeptical about their motives.

Getting back to ivermectin. As The Dude would say, “New shit has come to light.”

You probably heard the viral hit piece about the Oklahoma hospital turning away gunshot victims due to an influx of people overdosing on horse dewormer paste. You may not have heard the hospital issued a statement refuting that lie, which included the following:

“NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose. “All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.”

Rolling Stone was forced to issue a retraction, albeit still laden with biased language reinforcing the original unsubstantiated claims about ivermectin.

Perhaps you also heard about the Mississippi Health Department alert claiming “at least 70% of the recent calls [to the Mississippi Poison Control Center] have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin.”

I suspect you didn’t know that, too, was bunkum. It was actually 2 percent. And out of that 2 percent (eight people), just four called with questions about ingestion of the livestock form of ivermectin—and only one was advised to seek care.

Thanks to the tenacious detective work of investigative reporters Mary Beth Pfeiffer and Linda Bonvie as described in this exposé, the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Guardian, and the Associated Press were all forced to issue corrections. (Incidentally, Mary Beth was subsequently locked out of her Twitter account for performing actual journalism instead of toeing the propaganda line.)

The New York Times appended its correction two weeks after the original article was published, casually noting, “An earlier version of this article misstated the percentage of recent calls to the Mississippi poison control center related to ivermectin. It was 2 percent, not 70 percent.”

The bogus 70-percent figure was then used by the FDA to launch its viral “You are not a horse” tweet, which raked up 23.7 million views in two days. How many of those people know that campaign was based on fallacious information? How many of those people care that they were ingesting and spreading lies about an exceptionally safe drug responsible for saving billions of lives since its genesis?

Still trust Big Media/Big Tech/the Ministry of Truth?

These are far from isolated examples of deceit. There are myriad instances of unabashed deception occurring in the pharma-funded media and technosphere. You’re right in that bots are a concern, but not in the way the propagandists are telling you. Rather, BigPharma fabrications of supposedly personal anecdotes are being propagated verbatim across thousands of social media accounts, and influencers are being paid to prop up a methodically crafted yet eminently fragile narrative that cannot survive unimpeded speech.

Also by the award-winning Mary Beth Pfeiffer, this heavily documented article dispels many of the falsehoods about ivermectin BigPharma has been cropdusting the public mind with. Here is another overview of the scientific literature by Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD.

A PubMed search of ivermectin currently returns 9,085 results. Do you think there would be more than 9,000 peer-reviewed journal articles on a horse dewormer? Antibiotics are used by veterinarians, too—who in their right mind would deny the efficacy of antibiotics for humans because of that?

Add COVID to the ivermectin PubMed search, and you get 296 results as of this writing—many documenting the extraordinary potential and success of treating COVID patients with ivermectin.

In addition to inspecting the peer-reviewed literature, I recommend watching videos by credible scientists and medical professionals who are following the ethical demands of their profession and genuinely trying to discover the facts rather than serving as propaganda dissemination machines.

Dr. Mobeen Syed, for instance, examines the peer-reviewed literature and often draws helpful illustrations to walk viewers through the findings at a granular level. His videos are aimed at medical students, but because of that, he tends to delve deeper into the science than most. Here is Dr. Syed’s YouTube channel. You won’t find his videos on ivermectin there, though, because, as I hope you now realize, there is a media/Big Tech blackout on scientific facts that interfere with their disinformation campaigns. You can find those videos by going to his Odysee channel and typing “ivermectin” into the search. This video on Ivermectin in Action offers a quick overview to help you understand how it can be used to combat SARS-CoV-2.

This real-time analysis of more than 1,000 studies compares the effectiveness of different medications for early treatment. Ivermectin presently has the most studies (63) after hydroxychloroquine (294), and the pooled effects indicate ivermectin resulted in a 66-percent improvement in symptoms. Studies focusing on the use of ivermectin in combination with zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C, and other components of many early-treatment protocols suggest even higher efficacy levels.

This probably goes without saying, but hydroxychloroquine was subjected to the same slanderous tactics for the same reasons as ivermectin, and there are plenty of

An unwitting Goldstein, Trump played right into BigPharma’s strategy to discredit hydroxychloroquine by praising it—giving Trump Derangement Syndrome (a psychological disorder manufactured by and spread to tremendous monetary benefit and turnkey mass control by the media) sufferers the best and only reason they needed to dismiss it. They have been trained to plug their ears, cover their eyes, scream at the top of their lungs, and stamp their feet the instant any one of the Deplorables opens his mouth. One of the most effective instruments in the plutocracy’s toolkit, TDS has been brandished to misdirect the public for years, and it continues to work its magic despite Trump’s declining relevance, the embers of which the media will continue to fan as long as it pays dividends—just as Goldstein’s detested image is deployed in culturally unifying activities such as Two Minutes Hate:

In this undercover exposé featuring a Health & Human Services whistleblower, you’ll see that medical professionals at this federal facility are being threatened with loss of their jobs if they prescribe ivermectin to COVID patients (@ 10:44):

Think about this for a moment—why wouldn’t the public, the media, governments, health agencies, and everyone in the world be ecstatic about the possibility of an exceptionally cheap drug with more than four billion doses administered since 1998 and four decades’ worth of clinical data proving its safety and efficacy having the potential to save the lives of those who contract a disease people have been living in terror of for nearly two years now? What kind of contorted, harlequin world are we living in where lifesaving early-treatment protocols are being maligned as a threat? Don’t you find that suspicious?

If, after honestly examining the extensive scientific evidence demonstrating the value of ivermectin as a therapeutic against COVID—uncolored by the blinding biases that have been implanted in your consciousness to deter you from questioning, thinking for yourself, and researching the claims made in press releases issued from on high and regurgitated by talking heads, bots, and the unthinking public—you do come to realize they’ve been lying to you about ivermectin, ask yourself, What else are they lying about? Why would you believe anything they say, including their relentless efforts to demolish all who have the moral fortitude, intellectual prowess, and chutzpah to reveal the Big Lies being inflicted on the eagerly submissive populace?

And then consider this—what kind of next-level psychopaths would purposely sully the reputation of a drug that has the potential to drastically reduce mortality rates in COVID-19 patients? Again I ask, Why would you trust their credibility on any other aspect of the narrative they’ve concocted to drag us toward their rapacious and tyrannical ends?

Are you with me? Instead of permitting those malefactors to define your perception of reality, unplug from the Matrix (television, newspapers, radio, mainstream sources), detox from social media, and start conducting your own independent research outside the confines of what Big Brother allows you to see.

Scientific inquiry requires transparency, freedom from fear of reprisal, the liberal exchange of ideas, and encouragement of the pursuit of scientific truth—none of which are present in today’s COVID-1984 climate.

I realize this lengthy letter may seem like an overblown reaction to a meme intended to serve as light humor. When you understand that the vilification of a lifesaving medication has likely caused innumerable unnecessary deaths and will continue to do so if we serve as purveyors of such lethal smears, you might begin to fathom why I am responding this way.

If you want to understand the full scope of the mass subterfuge that has been staged since the beginning of this fiasco, you’ll need to venture off the trodden path and into the forest, where the free exchange of information is still permitted. You’ll need to shed the psychological barriers the cult leaders have installed to make you fear transgressing the perimeters they’ve defined for your mind.

They’ve lied about the people questioning the narrative. The people out here, in the forest, are nothing like what you’ve been bamboozled into believing. I am one of them. We are scientists; doctors; nurses; medical professionals; psychotherapists; professors; engineers; journalists; attorneys; writers; artists; musicians; filmmakers; truckers; teachers; construction workers; retirees; and creatives, independent thinkers, researchers, laborers, and ordinary folks of all stripes and colors. Some are Nobel Laureates; one knowingly risked a Nobel Prize.

We are the Book People of François Truffaut’s Fahrenheit 451:

You will find we share many of your values—especially your respect for science, your commitment to truth, your critical thinking skills, and your concern for humanity. It is for all those reasons and many more that we are standing against this new religion masquerading as science, its self-appointed priests, their colluders, and the tyranny they are facilitating.

People of every political persuasion and philosophy can be found here. What unites us above the superficial partisan partitions is a sincere desire for truth, justice, and freedom to prevail. We are anti-propaganda, anti-oppression, anti-censorship, and anti-corruption—basically, we are aligned with those who have opposed totalitarianism throughout history.

I understand it can be unnerving departing from the comfort zone mapped out for you, but it is also exceptionally liberating to take ownership of your own knowledge and to begin awakening from the mass psychosis that has befallen the globe.

You will be astonished at how evident the puppet strings become on others once you’ve severed your own. You will be able to observe the puppetry from afar, with a clarity of vision that renders the manipulation laughably apparent. And you will have freed your mind from their control, having begun the arduous yet infinitely rewarding process of recovery from menticide.

If you have questions about any aspect of the COVID narrative, please don’t hesitate to ask. While you will need to follow your own path to discovery, I can point you to resources I have found helpful along the way. I have invested thousands of hours’ worth of research into nearly every aspect of this phenomenon, having gotten well over a year’s head start. Yes, you have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to deprogramming from the Covidian cult beliefs and discovering the genuine science that has been censored, but you can also benefit from hindsight and the revelations that have emerged in the meantime.

For example, this well-documented crib sheet covers 30 basic facts you may be unaware of due to BigPharma/Big Media/Big Tech’s suppression efforts.

Since my blog is aimed at awakening people precisely like you, perusing past posts may answer some of your questions. I suggest starting with my first article, A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind-Killer, and working your way forward. You will also find a surfeit of resources in my Recommendations Roundups (e.g., Recommendations Roundup #1 and the subsequent Down Under Edition).

Here are a few Einstein quotes to inspire you on your journey of discovery:

“Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence.” “Unthinking respect for authority is the greatest enemy of truth.” “A man should look for what is, and not for what he thinks should be.” “The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.”

Finally, understand that I am saying all this because I respect and care for you. I have faith in your integrity, critical thinking skills, reasoning capacities, and willingness to explore content untainted by dubious funding and conflicts of interest.

I firmly believe that if you detach from the immersive, mind-controlling mainstream media; start reading and listening to the voices of the thousands of silenced scientists, medical professionals, and other individuals of profound knowledge and conscience speaking out; and start formulating your own conclusions based on scientific evidence instead of the illogical and constantly fluctuating baby food taradiddles being spooned into the public’s gaping mouth, the scales will fall from your eyes and you will recognize the catastrophic depth and breadth of the fraud that has been wreaked on the world. When that happens, you will switch allegiance from the tyrants to the people, adding your talents to the growing phalanx of conscientious objectors doing everything within our capacity to resist the totalitarian technocratic dystopia the compliant have been sleepwalking toward like hens to the fox.