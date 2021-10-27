Aletho News

Why is data about deaths being held back?

Malcolm Roberts | October 18, 2021

Mortality data tells us information about deaths in Australia and is usually released every 6 weeks. For an unexplained reason, the latest data is over 15 weeks overdue.

Free Media dead in Australia

Malcolm Roberts | October 21, 2021

As Government becomes more and more powerful, anyone who challenges the current policies is smeared and censored. The legacy media happily parrots the propaganda, afraid of losing government funding.

Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/…

Net-zero means dark times ahead, literally

Malcolm Roberts | October 22, 2021

Unreliable, intermittent wind and solar energy will leave Australian families sitting in the dark without coal-fired power to back them. ‘Renewables’ only farm taxpayer money, not energy.

