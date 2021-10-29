Nov. 3: Join the ‘Worldwide Walkout,’ a Global Protest Against Government Overreach

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) on Nov. 3 will join organizations and individuals in “Worldwide Walkout” by calling in sick or taking a personal day to protest the unprecedented loss of freedom that has occurred the world over since the COVID pandemic began.

Parents will also pull their children out of school for the day to protest the many restraints that have applied directly to children.

“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand,” said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD chairman and chief legal counsel. “We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”

Emboldened by reports of a recent walkout of Southwest employees — which led the airline’s management to drop plans to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave — nurses, doctors, teachers, police officers, firefighters and other workers are expected to participate in the protest.

“Coercive mandates of shoddily tested medical products and segregationist passports violate international human rights law,” said CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland.

Holland added:

“We need brave citizens to peacefully refuse to comply with unlawful and unethical edicts that for the past year-and-a-half have been allowed to trump individual rights and freedoms. Those days are over. There will be no business as usual until segregationist and coercive medical policies advanced by government authorities end once and for all.”

Organizers announced the protest after the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), which advises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on Tuesday recommended the agency authorize Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

The vote to recommend authorization of this vaccine, despite evidence that COVID does not pose a threat to young people, is causing even more unrest among those concerned with the safety of COVID vaccines in all age groups.

From mid-December 2020 through Oct. 15, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) received 818,044 reports of injury following COVID vaccination, including 17,128 deaths.

“This vote by VRBPAC to put young children at risk of serious injury, and even death, is one more reason people need to stand up to tyranny, and let businesses and governments know we will no longer comply with reckless decisions that threaten the health of our children,” said CHD Executive Director Laura Bono.

CHD chapters, coalition partners and local community organizers are planning mass gatherings of people in peaceful noncompliance to take place in high-exposure areas in many cities and states. Visit “Worldwide Walkout” for locations and details. If you don’t see one for your area, reach out to others in your community to plan an event. Choose a location that is easy to get to and can be seen by many.

Once your date, location and time are in place, tell us your plans so we can help amplify your message.

CHD.TV will carry live coverage of the day’s events.