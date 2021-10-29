Nuclear States Unwilling to Live up to Disarmament Commitments: Iran Envoy
Al-Manar – October 29, 2021
Iran’s permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi slammed the states and regimes who hold nuclear weapons while seek justifications for not abiding by their commitments.
Takht-Ravanchi made the comments after the UN Disarmament and International Security (First Committee) approved the resolution presented by Iran on Thursday, according to IRIB.
“Unfortunately, nuclear weapons holders are unwilling to live up to their nuclear disarmament commitments and only try to justify that the necessary ground is not ready for nuclear disarmament,” the Iranian envoy said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.
He said that their justification cannot be bought and added, “They committed themselves to nuclear disarmament in 1970, and this is not justifiable.”
The Islamic Republic of Iran proposed a resolution the follow-up on the implementation of the agreements reached at the NPT Review Conferences of 1995, 2000 and 2010″, and was adopted with the support of a majority of the members of the UN Disarmament and International Security (First Committee).
In part of the resolution proposed by Iran, the implementation of the decision of the NPT Review Conference in 1995 to establish a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East is emphasized. The decision calls on Israeli regime to join the NPT and accept the International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitoring of its nuclear facilities.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 29, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | Iran, United Nations
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Vaccinated Blood – The Dilemma Of COVID’s Experimental Transfusions
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Israeli historian: 1956 massacre was part of a secret plan to expel Palestinians
Issachar “Yiska” Shadmi, right, following his show trial.
If Americans Knew | October 13, 2018
Israel’s Ha’aretz newspaper reports that the highest Israeli officer tried for Israel’s 1956 Kafr Qasem massacre admitted before his death that his trial was staged to protect military and political elites.
Israeli historian Adam Raz believes that a secret plan to transfer Israel’s Arabs was behind the 1956 attack, in which Israeli soldiers shot dead 19 men, 6 women, and 23 children (some reports give the total killed as 51). They were allegedly killed because they had violated an Israeli imposed curfew, of which they were unaware.
Palestinian villagers killed by Israeli forces in Kafr Qasim, October 29, 1956
The Israelis who perpetrated the massacre were courtmartialed and convicted, but their sentences were soon commuted, they received presidential pardons and were released from jail. Some were awarded desirable jobs; Ben Gurion appointed the batallion commander head of security at the Dimona nuclear reactor.
The most senior defendant, Col. Issachar Shadmi, commander of the brigade in charge of the area, was fined 10 pennies for exceeding authority. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,127,953 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
planetsheeple on The Covid vaccine victims who… planetsheeple on Israel to Attack Iran? Washing… brianharryaustralia on Doctor: “Society Has Convinced… brianharryaustralia on Israel to Attack Iran? Washing… aletho on European Youth Deaths Rise Sha… roberthstiver on George Soros backs liberal med… Balthasar Gerards on European Youth Deaths Rise Sha… Balthasar Gerards on European Youth Deaths Rise Sha… Balthasar Gerards on European Youth Deaths Rise Sha… brianharryaustralia on What the CIA Is Hiding in the… brianharryaustralia on Why is data about deaths being… Bill Francis on Why is data about deaths being…
Aletho News
- Nuclear States Unwilling to Live up to Disarmament Commitments: Iran Envoy October 29, 2021
- US continues to defy International Court of Justice’s orders in cases filed by Iran October 29, 2021
- Israel to Attack Iran? Washington Gives the Green Light to the ‘Military Option’ October 29, 2021
- As evidence emerges of provocateurs inciting the Jan 6 Capitol riot, was an asset working on behalf of the FBI to stir up trouble? October 29, 2021
- $125 Million Just Poured Into GOF Lab Leak Research October 29, 2021
- The Covid vaccine victims who will not be silenced October 28, 2021
- Trucking Alliance warns of looming “disaster” if vaccine passports are introduced October 28, 2021
- Doctor: “Society Has Convinced Kids That They’re Killing Granny” October 28, 2021
- DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEW WITH DR. BRYAN ARDIS October 28, 2021
- What the CIA Is Hiding in the JFK Assassination October 28, 2021
- George Soros backs liberal media company with a mission to counter fake news & promote ‘Good Information’ October 28, 2021
- The Leaky Vaccine Breakthrough Variant Is Here October 28, 2021
- Pressure Mounts on the UKHSA to Stop Publishing Data Showing Infection Rates Higher in the Vaccinated October 27, 2021
- UK Is Testing For Covid 10 TIMES More Than Other European Countries October 27, 2021
- FDA Panel Backs Pfizer Shot For Kids: “We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it” October 27, 2021
- LA City Council: ‘No Jab? That’ll Be $65, Please’ October 27, 2021
- More on Original Antigenic Sin and the Folly of Our Universal Vaccination Campaign October 27, 2021
- Is Biden any different from Trump on Palestine? October 27, 2021
OffGuardian
- Molnupiravir: Covid Wonder Drug or Money-Making Scam? October 28, 2021
- Seizing Everything: The Theft of the Global Commons – Part 1 October 27, 2021
- WATCH: How to Disarm Propaganda October 26, 2021
Richie Allen
- Think Tank: “Millions Will Be Worse Off In 2022” October 28, 2021
- Doctor: “Society Has Convinced Kids That They’re Killing Granny” October 28, 2021
- John Kerry – “The Debate On The Cause Of Climate Change Is Over!” October 28, 2021
- BBC Is Accused Of Transphobia Over Lesbian Interview October 28, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
- New Reformed Church resource focuses on justice for Palestinians October 29, 2021
- New Politico Owner Says Will Enforce pro-Israel Policy October 26, 2021
- Amazon and Google: partners in Israeli apartheid October 26, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Asia Building Hundreds Of Coal Power Plants October 29, 2021
- Cobalt Prices Rising Sharply This Year October 29, 2021
- People (Ordinary, that is) need to change their diet and flying habits to help planet, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warns October 29, 2021
- New Data Refutes Cheap Offshore Wind Claims October 28, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is intense exercise bad for your heart? October 27, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply