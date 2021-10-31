Pharma-Controlled CDC Fake News on Breakthrough Infections

Nothing reported by the Pharma-Controlled CDC, FDA and other US anti-public health agencies can be taken at face value.

The same goes for their MSM press agents.

The vast majority of flu/covid outbreaks occur in jabbed individuals.

Based on CDC fake news, the NYT falsely reported that fully-jabbed Americans “had a much lower chance of testing positive for flu/covid or dying from it” than their unjabbed counterparts (sic).

Reality is the other way around.

Except for natural immunity that protects best against infection, staying unjabbed is significantly safer from contracting the viral illness than if jabbed.

The Times quoted Pharma-connected epidemiologist David Dowdy’s Big Lie claim that jabs are “working (sic)” — ignoring indisputable evidence of the serious harm they cause.

The above fake news is all about pushing refuseniks to get theirs, along with urging double-jabbed individuals to get a third dose of health-destroying toxins from booster-jabs.

The more gotten, the greater the damage to health — at some point leading to premature death.

If hospitalized in the US for flu/covid, individuals aged-50 and older are willfully and maliciously mistreated with intent to eliminate them in cold blood.

For bloodcurdling more on what’s going on, see my article titled Healthcare Redefined: Hospitals Transformed into Prisons — for extermination of unwanted older Americans.

More Times-repeated CDC Big Lies followed, saying:

“(F)ederal data (show) that all three brands of (jabs) administered in the US substantially reduced rates of cases and deaths (sic).”

According to peer-reviewed truth-telling science, it’s the other way around.

Toxins in jabs destroy health and shorten lifespans. Jab-free individuals live longer in better health than their jabbed counterparts.

According to UK data, deaths of children in the country increased by 62% since mass-jabbing began — based on the average percent of fatalities of the group over the previous five years.

Kaiser Family Foundation data show that 72% of unjabbed US workers vow to quit if ordered to roll up their sleeve for doses of toxins designed to destroy their health.

Many thousands of US healthcare professionals and staff refuse to agree to destroying their health from jabs as a condition of employment.

According to one nurse likely speaking for countless others:

As “an intelligent, healthy, and empowered healthcare professional that takes excellent care of herself, it is an insult to expect that I would accept an injection of unknown substance and efficacy and provide an example to the great people that I serve that they too should submit their power over to pharmaceutical companies — convicted felons — in an effort to put a band-aid on the gaping wound of reality.”

“It is unconscionable to mandate injections without exemption, especially when the injection is a brand new medical product still undergoing its first year of study.”

“Breakthrough cases are not properly reported on.”

“We know (these jabs are) ‘leaky.’ ”

“The(ir) safety and effectiveness has not been proven.”

“There are other safe and alternative treatments.”

“It is impossible to give fully informed consent without longterm, unbiased data.”

“Threatening our jobs is blatant coercion.”

“Our God-given right to bodily integrity and personal autonomy has been stripped with these mandates and we will not stand for it.”

Another nurse made similar comments, saying:

“I did not take the (jab), even though I will be terminated.”

“Why would I need a (jab) for something with a 99% survival rate?”

“Health care workers are not taking it because they know that the side effects are real.”

“In urgent care, I have seen myocarditis, cellulitis, (and) unusual neurological symptoms, among a variety of other side effects.”

“I have seen people very ill post-(jabbing), and then go on to test positive.”

“The positivity rate for contracting (flu/covid) on the (jabbed) is very high per recent studies and what I am seeing in my clinic.”

Flu/covid jabs are “not working.”

“I will never take risk (harm) on myself.”

The above remarks are a snapshot of widespread opposition to jabs from healthcare professionals.

They’ve seen what damage they’ve done to countless numbers of people.

September survey data from the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action showed that over 70% of respondents oppose mandated jabs.

Growing numbers in the US reject and oppose the steady drumbeat of pro-jabbing propaganda by Biden regime officials and their MSM press agents.

According to head of Convention of States Action Mark Meckler:

“Americans have never taken kindly to being told what to do, and they are not going to start now.”

“After being told ‘my body, my choice’ for nearly five decades by the same crowd now hypocritically pushing mandates, is it any wonder the public isn’t on board?”

If enough Americans and others reject mass-jabbing madness, refusing more doses by those already inoculated and none by others entirely free from their harm, the ugly scheme will collapse under the weight of Big Lies, mass deception and false promises.