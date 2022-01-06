Aletho News

36,257 Deaths and 3,244,052 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | January 6, 2022

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 36,257 fatalities, and 3,244,052 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,540,852) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 1, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 16,471 deathand 1,546,829 injuries to 01/01/2022

  • 42,225   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 230 deaths
  • 50,455   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,379 deaths
  • 467        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 20,812   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 1,616     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 23,826   Eye disorders incl. 37 deaths
  • 124,211 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 652 deaths
  • 386,451 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,668 deaths
  • 1,780     Hepatobiliary disorders incl83 deaths
  • 17,061   Immune system disorders incl. 86 deaths
  • 67,000   Infections and infestations incl. 1,769 deaths
  • 28,457   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 302 deaths
  • 38,560   Investigations incl. 487 deaths
  • 10,496   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 269 deaths
  • 185,798 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 204 deaths
  • 1,451     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 136 deaths
  • 255,661 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,756 deaths
  • 2,254     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 58 deaths
  • 232        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 28,114   Psychiatric disorders incl. 193 deaths
  • 5,594     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 258 deaths
  • 59,397   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 66,518   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,801 deaths
  • 71,771   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 136 deaths
  • 3,457     Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
  • 13,685   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 157 deaths
  • 39,480   Vascular disorders incl. 718 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,170 deathand 465,080 injuries to 01/01/2022

  • 9,961     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 113 deaths
  • 15,564   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,039 deaths
  • 179        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 5,591     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 443        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 6,731     Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 38,098   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 380 deaths
  • 123,337 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,392 deaths
  • 731        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 4,671     Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 18,236   Infections and infestations incl. 965 deaths
  • 9,241     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 191 deaths
  • 10,065   Investigations incl. 321 deaths
  • 4,394     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 247 deaths
  • 56,097   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 208 deaths
  • 628        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 79 deaths
  • 78,044   Nervous system disorders incl. 965 deaths
  • 815        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
  • 92           Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 8,416     Psychiatric disorders incl. 169 deaths
  • 2,725     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 197 deaths
  • 10,682   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 20,529   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,077 deaths
  • 24,552   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 90 deaths
  • 2,029     Social circumstances incl. 41 deaths
  • 2,227     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 172 deaths
  • 11,002   Vascular disorders incl. 378 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca7,371 deathand 1,117,914 injuries to 01/01/2022

  • 13,616   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 261 deaths
  • 20,296   Cardiac disorders incl. 788 deaths
  • 215        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 13,157   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 664        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 19,618   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 105,367 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 393 deaths
  • 293,748 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,740 deaths
  • 1,004     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 5,228     Immune system disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 36,265   Infections and infestations incl. 564 deaths
  • 13,023   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 188 deaths
  • 24,589   Investigations incl. 191 deaths
  • 12,747   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 113 deaths
  • 164,732 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 144 deaths
  • 704        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 34 deaths
  • 228,601 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,095 deaths
  • 586        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths
  • 194        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 20,622   Psychiatric disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 4,226     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 71 deaths
  • 16,282   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 40,154   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 963 deaths
  • 50,986   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 59 deaths
  • 1,581     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,686     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths
  • 28,023   Vascular disorders incl. 497 deaths   

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,245 deaths and 114,229 injuries to 01/01/2022

  • 1,113     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 46 deaths
  • 2,196     Cardiac disorders incl. 186 deaths
  • 40           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,227     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 93           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,548     Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 9,141     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 87 deaths
  • 30,336   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 623 deaths
  • 143        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 509        Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 5,832     Infections and infestations incl. 187 deaths
  • 1,060     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 23 deaths
  • 5,197     Investigations incl. 126 deaths
  • 709        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 16,069   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 80           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 21,863   Nervous system disorders incl. 234 deaths
  • 52           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 29           Product issues
  • 1,627     Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 485        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 2,625     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 4,115     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 283 deaths
  • 3,506     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 372        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 785        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 69 deaths
  • 3,477     Vascular disorders incl. 160 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

