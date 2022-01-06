36,257 Deaths and 3,244,052 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 36,257 fatalities, and 3,244,052 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,540,852) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 1, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 16,471 deaths and 1,546,829 injuries to 01/01/2022

42,225 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 230 deaths

50,455 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,379 deaths

467 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 45 deaths

20,812 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths

1,616 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

23,826 Eye disorders incl. 37 deaths

124,211 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 652 deaths

386,451 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,668 deaths

1,780 Hepatobiliary disorders incl . 83 deaths

. 17,061 Immune system disorders incl. 86 deaths

67,000 Infections and infestations incl. 1,769 deaths

28,457 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 302 deaths

38,560 Investigations incl. 487 deaths

10,496 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 269 deaths

185,798 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 204 deaths

1,451 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 136 deaths

255,661 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,756 deaths

2,254 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 58 deaths

232 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

28,114 Psychiatric disorders incl. 193 deaths

5,594 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 258 deaths

59,397 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

66,518 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,801 deaths

71,771 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 136 deaths

3,457 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths

13,685 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 157 deaths

39,480 Vascular disorders incl. 718 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,170 deaths and 465,080 injuries to 01/01/2022

9,961 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 113 deaths

15,564 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,039 deaths

179 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths

5,591 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths

443 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

6,731 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths

38,098 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 380 deaths

123,337 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,392 deaths

731 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 51 deaths

4,671 Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths

18,236 Infections and infestations incl. 965 deaths

9,241 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 191 deaths

10,065 Investigations incl. 321 deaths

4,394 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 247 deaths

56,097 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 208 deaths

628 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 79 deaths

78,044 Nervous system disorders incl. 965 deaths

815 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

92 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

8,416 Psychiatric disorders incl. 169 deaths

2,725 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 197 deaths

10,682 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

20,529 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,077 deaths

24,552 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 90 deaths

2,029 Social circumstances incl. 41 deaths

2,227 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 172 deaths

11,002 Vascular disorders incl. 378 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 7,371 deaths and 1,117,914 injuries to 01/01/2022

13,616 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 261 deaths

20,296 Cardiac disorders incl. 788 deaths

215 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths

13,157 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths

664 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

19,618 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

105,367 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 393 deaths

293,748 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,740 deaths

1,004 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 66 deaths

5,228 Immune system disorders incl. 35 deaths

36,265 Infections and infestations incl. 564 deaths

13,023 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 188 deaths

24,589 Investigations incl. 191 deaths

12,747 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 113 deaths

164,732 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 144 deaths

704 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 34 deaths

228,601 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,095 deaths

586 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths

194 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,622 Psychiatric disorders incl. 65 deaths

4,226 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 71 deaths

16,282 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

40,154 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 963 deaths

50,986 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 59 deaths

1,581 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,686 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths

28,023 Vascular disorders incl. 497 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,245 deaths and 114,229 injuries to 01/01/2022

1,113 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 46 deaths

2,196 Cardiac disorders incl. 186 deaths

40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

1,227 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

93 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,548 Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths

9,141 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 87 deaths

30,336 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 623 deaths

143 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths

509 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

5,832 Infections and infestations incl. 187 deaths

1,060 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 23 deaths

5,197 Investigations incl. 126 deaths

709 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 55 deaths

16,069 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 50 deaths

80 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

21,863 Nervous system disorders incl. 234 deaths

52 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

29 Product issues

1,627 Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths

485 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths

2,625 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

4,115 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 283 deaths

3,506 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths

372 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

785 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 69 deaths

3,477 Vascular disorders incl. 160 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.