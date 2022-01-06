36,257 Deaths and 3,244,052 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | January 6, 2022
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 36,257 fatalities, and 3,244,052 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,540,852) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through January 1, 2022.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 16,471 deaths and 1,546,829 injuries to 01/01/2022
- 42,225 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 230 deaths
- 50,455 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,379 deaths
- 467 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 45 deaths
- 20,812 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 1,616 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 23,826 Eye disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 124,211 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 652 deaths
- 386,451 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,668 deaths
- 1,780 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 83 deaths
- 17,061 Immune system disorders incl. 86 deaths
- 67,000 Infections and infestations incl. 1,769 deaths
- 28,457 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 302 deaths
- 38,560 Investigations incl. 487 deaths
- 10,496 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 269 deaths
- 185,798 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 204 deaths
- 1,451 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 136 deaths
- 255,661 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,756 deaths
- 2,254 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 58 deaths
- 232 Product issues incl. 3 deaths
- 28,114 Psychiatric disorders incl. 193 deaths
- 5,594 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 258 deaths
- 59,397 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 66,518 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,801 deaths
- 71,771 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 136 deaths
- 3,457 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
- 13,685 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 157 deaths
- 39,480 Vascular disorders incl. 718 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,170 deaths and 465,080 injuries to 01/01/2022
- 9,961 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 113 deaths
- 15,564 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,039 deaths
- 179 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 5,591 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 443 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 6,731 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
- 38,098 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 380 deaths
- 123,337 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,392 deaths
- 731 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 51 deaths
- 4,671 Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 18,236 Infections and infestations incl. 965 deaths
- 9,241 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 191 deaths
- 10,065 Investigations incl. 321 deaths
- 4,394 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 247 deaths
- 56,097 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 208 deaths
- 628 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 79 deaths
- 78,044 Nervous system disorders incl. 965 deaths
- 815 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
- 92 Product issues incl. 4 deaths
- 8,416 Psychiatric disorders incl. 169 deaths
- 2,725 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 197 deaths
- 10,682 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 20,529 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,077 deaths
- 24,552 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 90 deaths
- 2,029 Social circumstances incl. 41 deaths
- 2,227 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 172 deaths
- 11,002 Vascular disorders incl. 378 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 7,371 deaths and 1,117,914 injuries to 01/01/2022
- 13,616 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 261 deaths
- 20,296 Cardiac disorders incl. 788 deaths
- 215 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 13,157 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 664 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 19,618 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 105,367 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 393 deaths
- 293,748 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,740 deaths
- 1,004 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 66 deaths
- 5,228 Immune system disorders incl. 35 deaths
- 36,265 Infections and infestations incl. 564 deaths
- 13,023 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 188 deaths
- 24,589 Investigations incl. 191 deaths
- 12,747 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 113 deaths
- 164,732 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 144 deaths
- 704 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 34 deaths
- 228,601 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,095 deaths
- 586 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths
- 194 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 20,622 Psychiatric disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 4,226 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 71 deaths
- 16,282 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 40,154 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 963 deaths
- 50,986 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 59 deaths
- 1,581 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 1,686 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths
- 28,023 Vascular disorders incl. 497 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 2,245 deaths and 114,229 injuries to 01/01/2022
- 1,113 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 46 deaths
- 2,196 Cardiac disorders incl. 186 deaths
- 40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,227 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 93 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,548 Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 9,141 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 87 deaths
- 30,336 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 623 deaths
- 143 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 509 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 5,832 Infections and infestations incl. 187 deaths
- 1,060 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 23 deaths
- 5,197 Investigations incl. 126 deaths
- 709 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 55 deaths
- 16,069 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 50 deaths
- 80 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
- 21,863 Nervous system disorders incl. 234 deaths
- 52 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 29 Product issues
- 1,627 Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths
- 485 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 2,625 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 4,115 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 283 deaths
- 3,506 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 372 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 785 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 69 deaths
- 3,477 Vascular disorders incl. 160 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
I’m sure this is an underrepresentation of the true numbers.
