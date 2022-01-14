Alberta just inadvertently confessed to fiddling the COVID vaccination stats

More than half the newly vaccinated deaths were dumped in the unvaccinated

Those who have done the slightest bit of research (really not a dirty word), will know that there is no claim of protection after the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

So imagine how you can conflate the vaccine effectiveness stats if you dump all the COVID events (cases, hospitalizations and deaths) that occur subsequent to infection within 14 days of the first dose into the unvaccinated.

Well, now we know for sure from the data published by the Government of Alberta . Like everywhere else in the world they claim very impressive vaccine effectiveness by following the fraudulent standard set by the drug manufacturers in the pantomime clinical trials, i.e. to ignore the adverse outcomes in the first two weeks post administration.

But then they go one better and actually inflate the unvaccinated numbers too. And this is on top of dumping the events within 14 days of dose 2 in the partially vaccinated as well, of course.

Almost half of all COVID hospitalizations of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days which means they were treated as unvaccinated in the stats.

Fortunately, they inadvertently let us in on the magnitude of this duplicity by also publishing the time from dose to infection for each of the events, thereby allowing us to recalculate just how many events in the first 14 days were shifted from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated cohort.

Not only that but almost 80% occurred within 45 days. I’ll have to check with my friend, Jessica Rose, who is the expert on time-causality but it looks pretty positive to me.

In terms of deaths, the duplicity is even more severe with almost 56% of deaths of the newly vaccinated occurring within 14 days and almost 90% within 45 days.

As usual, if you are interested in public health information, you should be very wary of anything that comes from the public health authorities which is then heralded by the propaganda media and their other shills.

Your life might well depend on it.

Post Script

In reaction to reader comments, I am also including the case data.

It evidently follows the same pattern. However, in the first 14 days we range from 40% of cases, 48% of hospitalizations to 56% of deaths.

I guess it could be possible that the excess hospitalizations over cases and deaths over hospitalizations could be subject to prioritization of the sick but I don’t think it really matters. It’s the sick that needed protection anyway, not the healthy! And if it didn’t improve outcome for the sick then what exactly is the point??

Just for the record, here is the full history of cases, annotated with the start of the mass vaccination campaign. Interesting, eh?

(1) https://www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.htm#vaccine-outcomes