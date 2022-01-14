Turning of the tide? No, just a lull in the storm

MAINSTREAM media would have us believe that Britain is on the brink of ‘emerging’ from the pandemic, and that living with Covid-19, as we do with colds and flu, is an imminent reality.

What the State tannoy system is actually saying is that the public are now in a period of adjustment during which they are being encouraged not to live with Covid, but with the more authoritarian rule-base of the post-Covid era, hidden all along within the Trojan horse virus itself. The narrative is not crumbling, simply taking a break for tea and scones.

After all, masks are still ubiquitous – within classrooms their most dehumanising of applications. The NHS vaccine mandate is very much in situ, and the NHS itself – reinvented as an exclusive Covid-only members’ club staffed by people seemingly terrified of runny noses – paradoxically now presents more of a threat to many than the virus itself.

A hypochondriacal public still display an insatiable hunger for needless testing, and Grant Shapps appears resolute that foreign travel will remain forever contingent upon one’s digitally-certified vaccination status.

Double-jabbed no longer means ‘vaccinated’, with fourth shots an inevitability, and the lab leak ‘theory’ is apparently still not open for debate as it could detract from ‘international harmony’.

The forgotten vulnerable elderly, around whom the entire hoodwink once revolved, are still living in the prison of Lockdown One-esque care home protocols, and despite the still experimental nature of mRNA vaccines, the total lack of adequate safety data, the trail of unaddressed human devastation in their wake, and even the Twitter suspension of the technology’s inventor for strongly advising against their universal usage, a new coercive mainstream media campaign has kicked-off to cajole all pregnant women to go and get either their first jab or booster: unborn children officially incorporated now into what has become a sort of global, human-Russian-doll type medical experiment.

How can anyone believe that any aspects of Government’s Covid response will be reversed, discarded or even addressed in the coming weeks or months?

We haven’t even started the five-to-11-year-olds rollout, and we are likewise yet to have Johnson’s ‘national conversation’ on punitive measures for the unvaccinated.

The narrative is therefore parked, not crumbling, and is merely undergoing modification to suit the emerging scientific data that refutes it. Secretaries of State and officials are taking a well-earned breather after almost two years of flat-out tyranny and murder, with some even knighted for their gruesome services to Empire.

So when people speak to me of the turning of the tide, or that Great Britain, and England in particular, is somewhat of a benign international outlier compared with its more brazenly cruel allies, I haven’t the faintest idea what they are talking about.

Many fail to grasp that the world’s most powerful governments tend to work to long-term visions – they don’t just stumble from one crisis to the next, as the MSM would have us believe. Her Majesty’s Government in particular, don’t just have one eye on the global future: they are actively designing it, and this is how their most deceitful and cruel narratives – typically distasteful to a public not yet groomed to accommodate the bastardisation of morals necessary to accomplish them – are born.

‘We will move from defending the status quo within the post-Cold War international system to dynamically shaping the post-Covid order’, states emphatically the Integrated Review of March 16, 2021. A week later, and in accordance with the review’s long-term vision for Britain, Johnson opaquely informed the public during a coronavirus press conference that the pivot to a more interventionist approach to public health was a stratagem set to endure: ‘Exactly a year ago it seemed incredible that in the 21st century [lockdown] was the only way to fight a new respiratory disease, but we did it together to save lives.’

I don’t see a turning of the tide or a crumbling of the narrative, I see a strategic lull in the storm to allow a little of the dust of the last two years of psychophysical abuse to settle, and even if during this perceived period of ‘calm’ the thus-far-hesitant should decide they’ve finally had enough of the State’s interfering in the minutiae of their lives, they’ll have already adjusted to multiple aspects of the grubby new normal regardless, by which time the State – forever designing the future – will have covertly half-prepped their psyches for the next filthy gale of domestic crimes of aggression.

While we hear about Pan B and Plan C, Government are doubtless already on Plan W. Their corrupt narratives bleed one into the other, with most designed never to end.

They are never going to say ‘Sorry, we got the science wrong’, and Johnson, like Blair, will never be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. Both men’s souls are stained by the deaths of innocent people; Johnson’s hands drenched in the blood of the tens of thousands denied known-effective and safe, penny-a-pop, early preventive treatment for Covid-19.

Yet with grating and insulting insistence he and his unhinged Cabinet drone on about national resilience and the great fortitude of the British people who will soon emerge from this crisis as if reborn.

In reality, when the State proselytises about ‘national resilience’ – particularly as we have come to understand it in its new public health guise – they mean not our fortitude as a nation in the face of external threats, but the stamina of the citizenry to endure the crippling duplicity of the most deadly of all threats – the State itself.

The UK isn’t closer to the end of the pandemic than most, as the MSM would have us believe: the engine of the narrative has simply gone in for a long overdue service. I mean, if Sir Tony Blair KG’s Iraq terror campaign warranted six years-plus of tuning at a cost of £9billion and 179 British casualties, then surely the maintenance of Johnson’s 22-month-and-counting, £400billion, 147,472 citizen-deaths pandemic equivalent, has only just begun, right?