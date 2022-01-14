Aletho News

Meet Dr. Ben Rein of Stanford University

By Steve Kirsch | January 12, 2022

Ben believes that platforms like Spotify should censor people like Robert Malone who want to express views that differ from the misinformation being spread by the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

First, read this article about an effort by a very small number of people to force Joe Rogan to never ask questions that could lead to an answer that doesn’t comport with their world view.

Guess what the academic credentials of the guy who created the petition are?

He’s a postdoc at Stanford in Psychiatry! A psychiatrist thinks Malone is spreading misinformation. I’m serious… check this out:

Since Spotify isn’t going to take down Rogan based on his letter, I’ve emailed him and invited him (and the co-authors of his letter) to debate Malone and the rest of us. That way he can achieve his goal of correcting Malone’s misinformation.

Will they respond? No chance. They never do.

One of the signers was Sabina Vohra-Miller who posts her share of misinformation and isn’t interested in correcting it when confronted. She posted this tweet:

Here’s how she reacted when I offered to debate the science. Blocking me is the preferred method for dealing with conflict. I get it.

