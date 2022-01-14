Meet Dr. Ben Rein of Stanford University
By Steve Kirsch | January 12, 2022
Ben believes that platforms like Spotify should censor people like Robert Malone who want to express views that differ from the misinformation being spread by the CDC, FDA, and NIH.
First, read this article about an effort by a very small number of people to force Joe Rogan to never ask questions that could lead to an answer that doesn’t comport with their world view.
Guess what the academic credentials of the guy who created the petition are?
He’s a postdoc at Stanford in Psychiatry! A psychiatrist thinks Malone is spreading misinformation. I’m serious… check this out:
Since Spotify isn’t going to take down Rogan based on his letter, I’ve emailed him and invited him (and the co-authors of his letter) to debate Malone and the rest of us. That way he can achieve his goal of correcting Malone’s misinformation.
Will they respond? No chance. They never do.
One of the signers was Sabina Vohra-Miller who posts her share of misinformation and isn’t interested in correcting it when confronted. She posted this tweet:
Here’s how she reacted when I offered to debate the science. Blocking me is the preferred method for dealing with conflict. I get it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 14, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Meryl Nass, MD – Biological Warfare in History and Government Lies
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
What Is The Great Reset?
By Michael Rectenwald | Principia Scientific International | January 13, 2022
The following is adapted from a talk delivered at Hillsdale College on November 7, 2021, during a Center for Constructive Alternatives conference on “The Great Reset.”
Is the Great Reset a conspiracy theory imagining a vast left-wing plot to establish a totalitarian one-world government? No. Despite the fact that some people may have spun conspiracy theories based on it—with some reason, as we will see—the Great Reset is real.
Indeed, just last year, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF)—a famous organization made up of the world’s political, economic, and cultural elites that meets annually in Davos, Switzerland—and Thierry Malleret, co-founder and main author of the Monthly Barometer, published a book called COVID-19: The Great Reset.
In the book, they define the Great Reset as a means of addressing the “weaknesses of capitalism” that were purportedly exposed by the COVID pandemic.
But the idea of the Great Reset goes back much further. It can be traced at least as far back as the inception of the WEF, originally founded as the European Management Forum, in 1971. In that same year, Schwab, an engineer and economist by training, published his first book, Modern Enterprise Management in Mechanical Engineering. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,356,355 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianconcannon on “How Bad is my Batch… papasha408 on What Is The Great Reset? aletho on “How Bad is my Batch… TJ on What Is The Great Reset? brianharryaustralia on Why Biden gets my vote as the… lex on Saturday Night Fights at the… brianharryaustralia on “How Bad is my Batch… brianharryaustralia on Huge Number Of Post-Vax Deaths… brianharryaustralia on “We Failed”: Danis… roberthstiver on Blinken’s blinkered vision of… roberthstiver on Blinken’s blinkered vision of… jbthring on Blinken’s blinkered vision of…
Aletho News
- Turning of the tide? No, just a lull in the storm January 15, 2022
- Alberta just inadvertently confessed to fiddling the COVID vaccination stats January 15, 2022
- Schools Shouldn’t Mandate ‘Most Dangerous Vaccines in Human History’ January 14, 2022
- Children’s Health Defense Calling all Advocates to Show Up Strong in 2022 January 14, 2022
- “How Bad is my Batch” The story of my vaccine injury – Robert W Malone MD, MS January 14, 2022
- Saturday Night Fights at the Pharmacy January 14, 2022
- Huge Number Of Post-Vax Deaths & It’s Getting Worse – Dr. Pierre Kory January 14, 2022
- Why Biden gets my vote as the worst President in US history January 14, 2022
- Constitutional protections are being abridged by the Misinformation Witchhunt – Dr. Meryl Nass’ side of the story January 14, 2022
- DR. MERYL NASS – BIOLOGICAL WARFARE IN HISTORY AND GOVERNMENT LIES January 14, 2022
- The Five Deadly Lies of Jacinda Ardern and her Government January 14, 2022
- Blinken’s blinkered vision of Russia January 14, 2022
- Biden calls for tighter censorship of Covid-19 content January 14, 2022
- Google demonetizes meteorologist and researcher Roy Spencer January 13, 2022
- What Is The Great Reset? January 13, 2022
- Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski speaks out against Canada’s “concerning” internet censorship bill January 13, 2022
- FT Says “Anti-Vax Sentiment” in the West Being Fueled by Russia & China January 13, 2022
- Biden admin flip-flops on tracking Covid jab refusers January 13, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Translate the Truth January 14, 2022
- Harmless Untruths January 14, 2022
- New Normal Newspeak #4 – “Rise” January 13, 2022
Richie Allen
- Djokovic To Be Kicked Out Of Australia After Visa Cancelled January 14, 2022
- Javid: “The Un-jabbed Are Standing On The Shoulders Of The Jabbed!” January 13, 2022
- Jonathan Van Tam Is No Hero – He Should Be Struck Off The Medical Register January 13, 2022
- Aussie Woman Arrested For Refusing To Show Vax Pass In Café January 13, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the New Normal Fascist December 16, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Palestinian-American death underscores rampant Israeli violence January 14, 2022
- Jewish groups demand another billion dollars to Israel January 13, 2022
- Israeli soldiers assault, kill 80-yr-old Palestinian man January 12, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA January 14, 2022
- Environmental Levies January 14, 2022
- AEP Wakes Up & Smells The Gas! January 14, 2022
- Firm action on Green Levies and funds could win back support for government January 12, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid: Vaccine vs infection myocarditis risk January 9, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply