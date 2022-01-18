FAUCI’S NEW GOAL: CONTROL
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 13, 2022
Two years into the pandemic, the tired narrative of legacy media & public health authoritarians like Fauci, has almost completely reversed from driving fear of the Covid, to ‘we must learn to live with this virus’. So why have Fauci & Co. made such an abrupt ‘about face?’
January 18, 2022
