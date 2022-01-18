Spanish Police Declare Resistance To Covid Tyranny and Corruption
State That They Are United With Police Forces Across Europe
By Celia Farber | The Truth Barrier | January 17, 2022
See the clip from Valencia, Spain here:
https://t.me/GreatBritishBird_News/12088
”We promised to protect and serve the people not the corrupt politicians. We feel very proud to be police but real police, not hit men of the government.
Our association is in direct contact with members of security forces in Italy, Portugal, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Holland.
We’re going to join together all of the police of Europe. We’re going to stop this.
The security forces and the armed forces are the key to all of this.
We have to put ourselves on the side of the people, and turn our backs on the corrupt governments!
We have denounced the Covid passport here in Valencia with our association.
We’re going to demand responsibility from Señor Marlasca for the two states of emergency, and for using the police and the guardia civil to coerce the citizens. We don’t support that.”
This seems to be a critical development, and one we will keep close tabs on.
Thanks to Pélerine for this news tip.
Incidentally, Pélerine was selected as an outstanding reviewer of Robert F. Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci by The Defender, linked here.
Congratulations Pélerine!
And congratulations to all the good police men and women of Europe, keeping your oath to protect, and risking your lives and livelihoods to do so. We salute your courage, and keep you in prayer.
Translated with the help of sources in Spain who wished to remain anonymous.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply