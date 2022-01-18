Spanish Police Declare Resistance To Covid Tyranny and Corruption

State That They Are United With Police Forces Across Europe

See the clip from Valencia, Spain here:

https://t.me/GreatBritishBird_News/12088

”We promised to protect and serve the people not the corrupt politicians. We feel very proud to be police but real police, not hit men of the government.

Our association is in direct contact with members of security forces in Italy, Portugal, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Holland.

We’re going to join together all of the police of Europe. We’re going to stop this.

The security forces and the armed forces are the key to all of this.

We have to put ourselves on the side of the people, and turn our backs on the corrupt governments!

We have denounced the Covid passport here in Valencia with our association.

We’re going to demand responsibility from Señor Marlasca for the two states of emergency, and for using the police and the guardia civil to coerce the citizens. We don’t support that.”