Prof Dr. Michael Palmer PHD “MRNA Injections Cause Injury Comparable To Radiation Damage”
JVWing | December 31, 2021
The lipid nanoparticals used as the delivery system for mRNA are toxic. These are cataonic, so positively charged. When the mRNA espcapes from the nano partical it disrupts the mytochondrien and causes damage similar to ionising radiation damage to the cells.
From the Archives
Twenty-year genetic trail behind Covid’s creation
By Neville Hodgkinson | The Conservative Woman | July 13, 2021
A 20-YEAR trail of patent applications concerning the virus responsible for Covid-19 proves it is neither new nor the result of a jump from animals to humans, an inquiry has been told.
Instead, the patents show that a natural virus, harmless to humans, was subjected to numerous laboratory modifications which ‘weaponised’ it, such that it could become the basis of a marketing campaign for tests and vaccines which are of questionable value to the public health, but which have proved to be a financial bonanza for drug companies.
A dossier of evidence supporting these claims has been presented to the international Corona Investigative Committee headed by Reiner Fuellmich, a senior German lawyer specialising in exposing corporate swindles. … continue
Leave a Reply