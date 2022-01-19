Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Prof Dr. Michael Palmer PHD “MRNA Injections Cause Injury Comparable To Radiation Damage”

JVWing | December 31, 2021

The lipid nanoparticals used as the delivery system for mRNA are toxic. These are cataonic, so positively charged. When the mRNA espcapes from the nano partical it disrupts the mytochondrien and causes damage similar to ionising radiation damage to the cells.

January 19, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |