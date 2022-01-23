Yamashita’s Gold and the CIA
Tales of the American Empire | January 20, 2022
During World War II, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito directed the looting of the national treasures in 13 nations his army had conquered. This included the wealth of Britain, Netherlands, and France, which had moved some of their gold to Asian colonies for safety. What happened to these treasures, estimated at around 100 billion in 1945 dollars? This loot was combined with treasure seized from the Germans to create a vast slush fund called the Black Eagle Trust, which was used to finance clandestine activities of the CIA. These funds allowed the creation of a huge organized crime syndicate in Asia that supplement their funds via drug and arms trafficking, and government contract and bank fraud.
___________________________________________
“Protecting the American Opium Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbMtl…
“The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMmeI…
