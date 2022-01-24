Aletho News

ICAN LAWYER BREAKS DOWN SCOTUS VACCINE CASE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 19, 2022

Just moments after the Supreme Court ruled against Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers, ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del to critique important moments from this monumental hearing.

January 24, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

