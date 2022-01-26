Creating Records By Hiding The Past
Tony Heller | January 20, 2022
Almost all of the claimed climate records the press keeps touting were created by erasing the past – when weather was at least as extreme as it is now.
From the Archives
Flashback: Fauci Spread False Information on AIDS
Martin Armstrong | January 24, 2022
Here is a flashback of Dr. Anthony Fauci spreading false information about AIDS transmission. Fauci claimed that people could become infected by simply being near someone with AIDS. “[I]f the close contact of a child is a household contact, perhaps there will be a certain number of cases of individuals who are just living with and in close contact with someone with AIDS, or at risk of AIDS, who does not necessarily have to have intimate sexual contact or share a needle, but just the ordinary close contact that one sees in normal interpersonal relations,” Dr. Fauci advised. Obviously, we know this is a complete lie.
This false narrative led to gay men being ostracized from society. … continue
