US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy suggests Joe Rogan should be censored

By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | January 27, 2022

The US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has suggested that Big Tech platforms should censor even more COVID “misinformation” on social media.

Speaking on MSNBC, Murthy said that online platforms have a role to play when it comes to censoring “misinformation” and ensuring that the public gets “accurate” information.

Murthy made the comments on MSNBC when host Mika Brzezinski pushed for a comment on the “best ways to push back on misinformation about COVID that continues to be aggressively pushed, whether it be Joe Rogan’s podcast or all over Facebook.”

“We can have the best science available, we can have the best public health expertise available. It won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information,” Murthy responded. “People have the right to make their own decisions, but they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with.”

Murthy added that Big Tech giants have an “important role to play” as they are the “predominant places where we’re seeing misinformation spread.”

“This [is] not just about what the government can do,” he went on to say. “This is about companies and individuals recognizing that the only way we get past misinformation is if we are careful about what we say and use the power that we have to limit the spread of misinformation.”

  1. It appears another jerk who just happens to be the U.S. Surgeon General just can’t take the truth when it is presented to them. What are they afraid of?

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | January 27, 2022 | Reply

  2. (((They))) succeeded in censoring a President and have the taste of that blood to urge more censorship.

    I’ve been banned from WND comments, NPR comments, and several blogs.

    Like the definition of ‘vaccine’ changed with the advent of messenger RNA injection, the definition of “accurate information” is subjective to (((the ones))) who craft a matrix of narratives we cattle are to fall in line for.

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | January 27, 2022 | Reply


