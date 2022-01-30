Bougiecrats are headed for a fall-of-communism-style collapse

Sensing defeat they are lashing out in all sorts of weird ways

Background and context

As far back as 2001, Democratic stalwarts John Judis and Ruy Teixeira began making the case, to anyone who would listen, that demographic trends in the U.S. (e.g. immigration and higher birthrates in the Latino population) would lead to a semi-permanent Democratic majority in government. Their book, The Emerging Democratic Majority created a cottage industry of pollsters and political scientists who showed, with fancy charts and graphs, how Democrats, particularly Progressive Democrats, were about to be in the catbird seat of American politics.

Democrats came to see this as their due — they had higher levels of educational attainment and they had been at the forefront of the movements for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBT rights, and environmental protection — and now the arc of history was bending towards justice and they were going to collect their reward. Electing Obama showed that America had turned the page and the 2016 Presidential election was going to cement their place in history as the new hegemonic majority.

And then the wheels came off the bus.

Hillary Clinton was a uniquely flawed candidate with a spectacularly flawed team (made up entirely of loyalists, not critical thinkers) and she lost to a guy who had never held elected office before. Fainting in public at a ceremony commemorating the 9/11 attacks (and following a pneumococcal vaccine) raised doubts about her fitness for office (regarding both her health and veracity) and probably cost her the election.

By the 2020 election, in the midst of a pandemic, Democrats came together with a singular goal — remove Orange Man Bad from office. They settled on a lowest-common-denominator, Weekend-At-Bernie’s-style candidate. If elected, Biden would function as a papal placeholder while the actual power brokers run the day-to-day operations at the White House. Dems barely captured the Presidency but exit polls revealed that their hoped-for demographic waves had evaporated. Latinos abandoned the Democratic Party in large numbers. Democrats still held on to the most highly educated voters but the rest of the electorate is now up for grabs.

So Democrats were already on edge and then the pandemic got worse under Biden after 500 million coronavirus shots were injected into Americans in 2021. Roe will be significantly rolled back by summer, Dems are going to lose the House & Senate in November, and Biden appears to be a one-term president if he can even make it that long.

But the scale of the collapse ahead is so much bigger than losing any one particular election. The coronavirus pandemic was a test, and the entire Democratic theory of the state has failed. The collapse ahead is more like the fall of the Soviet Union. Democrats are not conscious of what is happening yet but on some subconscious level they can feel the political earthquake, and they are lashing out.

The last few weeks have been ugly and it’s about to get a whole lot worse.

Dems are holding miserable cards and everyone knows it

Sitting at the poker table here are the cards in the Democratic hand:

Their most beloved public servant, Tony Fauci, funded the creation of a chimera virus that killed 5 million people.

After 10 billion doses, coronavirus vaccines are a complete failure as daily new cases have reached a record high.

The entire theory of the case about their most sacred product, vaccines, is now in tatters.

All federal regulatory agencies (set up by the progressive movement over the last century) — FDA, CDC, NIH — have made the pandemic worse.

Empathy — the foundational emotional impulse of the party — is gone. Blue check bougiecrats now resemble something out of Lord of the Flies as they gleefully block access to safe & effective medicines and taunt their victims.

The entire notion of the regulatory state is now discredited as all federal and most state regulators are captured by industry.

Nearly all bourgeois institutions (media, academia, science and medicine) have failed.

The entire notion of “meritocracy” is gone (our leaders are not the best, nor the brightest, but certainly the most corrupt).

Elite universities have been exposed as Potemkin Villages as they are unable to do even the most basic risk/benefit calculations and are completely unwilling to protect students in their care from the predatory cartel.

What remains

The Democratic worldview lies in shambles. The tribe that remains has abandoned all principles and only believes in holding on to power. The Democratic platform now consists of:

🚩 Censorship

🚩 Cancel culture

🚩 Tribalism

🚩 Jim Crow

🚩 Apartheid

🚩 Show-me-your-papers

🚩 Indefinite extrajudicial detention

🚩 State ownership of your body

🚩 Fascism

🚩 Corporate junk science and

🚩 As many useless toxic vaccines in as many bodies as possible, damn the results.

Self-inflicted harm

I’m struck by the fact that the defining characteristic of this crisis is self-inflicted harm. It’s the greatest show of pointless masochism in human history.

Democrats poison themselves and rush out to poison their kids on the first day that they are deemed “eligible” by the state.

Intellectual heroes of the left — Noam Chomsky, Slavoj Žižek — have thrown all of their ideals out the window and now go around mumbling about how they want more fascism.

Over the past week, “reporters” at the Washington Post seem to be engaged in a debase-a-thon to see who can humiliate themselves the most in defending the cartel.

In just the past few days, a handful of washed up former rock stars have cancelled themselves in a sort of ritual human sacrifice to honor their corporate overlords.

And now the rest of the tribe (*ahem* Brené Brown) are jumping into the volcano to prove that they will remain faithful to the discredited ideology to the end.

Here’s our hand:

The #1 cable news show in the country (Tucker Carlson) is with us.

The #1 podcast in the country (Joe Rogan) is with us.

The #1 book in the country (RFK Jr., The Real Anthony Fauci) is with us.

The best rapper in the country (Jimmy Levy) is with us.

The best athletes in the world (Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rogers, and Kyrie Irving) are with us.

We just had an incredibly successful March on Washington that showed that our numbers have increased by at least 10x over the last year.

Our independent media channels on Substack, Telegram, Rumble, Odysee, Bitchute, and Gettr, are thriving. Each episode of The Highwire now gets several times more viewers than any show on CNN or MSNBC.

Almost everything we have said about the pandemic has proved to be true:

◾️ SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab;

◾️ lockdowns cause more harms than benefits;

◾️ vaccines cause more harms than benefits;

◾️ existing off-the-shelf treatments are the best way to end the pandemic.

Our movement is the embodiment of “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” Our weapons are logic, reason, and common sense. We follow the scientific evidence, not any one particular leader.

And now, we have a model for how to overthrow these corrupt governments — trucker convoys.

But even more than that, our theory of the case has won in a landslide. To wit:

✅ the best check against corruption is to protect the sacred rights of individuals;

✅ the regulatory state is captured and too many “experts” work for the cartel; and

✅ the best way to solve problems is to leave them up to millions of individual citizens using their best judgement rather than centralized, corrupt, statist control.

It’s all over but the shouting.