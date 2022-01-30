Aletho News

BRUSSELS – WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?

Janet Ossebaard, January 27, 2022

January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the “anti-vaxxers” look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It’s time to expose the oppressors of the People! Please share this video wide and far…

Script, voice-over and editing: Janet Ossebaard

