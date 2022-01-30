Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Rocketing Energy Prices Were Part Of The Plan All The Time

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | January 29, 2022

image

https://www.theccc.org.uk/publication/sixth-carbon-budget/

The above excerpt comes from the CCC’s Sixth Carbon Budget. It shows conclusively that high energy prices have always been the official policy, in order that expensive renewables are made viable.

EU carbon prices have already risen from 32 to 80 euro/tonne in the last year, and the new UK ETS system tracks EU prices, with prices now at £75/tonne.

As it turns out global price rises for natural gas have brought the CCC’s dream to fruition a decade early.

January 30, 2022 - Posted by | Corruption, Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |