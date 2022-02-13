3,573 Fetal Deaths in VAERS Following COVID-19 Vaccines

The U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database was updated this past Friday, February 11, 2022, and it is now reporting that there have been 1,103,893 cases of injuries and deaths following COVID-19 vaccine since December of 2020, when the FDA issued emergency use authorizations for the COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

By way of contrast, there were 918,856 cases of injuries and deaths following all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30+ years, from 1990 through November of 2020. (Source.)

So there have been more injuries and deaths recorded in VAERS during the past 14 months following COVID-19 vaccines, than there were for the previous 30+ years combined following all vaccines recorded in VAERS.

Fetal Deaths Increase by 1,867% Following COVID-19 Vaccines

This most recent update of VAERS shows that there have now been 3,573 fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

To arrive at the number of fetal deaths recorded in VAERS I had to test several different searches on listed “symptoms” and then see if the search results documented fetal deaths, since there is no demographic for “fetal deaths.”

The following is the current list of “symptoms” in VAERS that reveals fetal deaths:

Aborted pregnancy

Abortion

Abortion complete

Abortion complicated

Abortion early

Abortion incomplete

Abortion induced

Abortion induced incomplete

Abortion late

Abortion missed

Abortion of ectopic pregnancy

Abortion spontaneous

Abortion spontaneous complete

Abortion spontaneous incomplete

Ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy termination

Ectopic pregnancy with contraceptive device

Foetal cardiac arrest

Foetal death

Premature baby death

Premature delivery

Ruptured ectopic pregnancy

Stillbirth

This list may not be exhaustive. But if we use the exact same search using these symptoms, we can compare “apples to apples” in examining fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines as compared to fetal deaths following all non-COVID vaccines.

Using this search for all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30+ years before the COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorization in December of 2020, we find 2,519 fetal deaths, the vast majority of which followed vaccines produced by Merck, which would include the Gardasil vaccines. (Source.)

Here are the yearly averages:

82 fetal deaths per year following non-COVID vaccines

following non-COVID vaccines 3063 fetal deaths per year following COVID-19 vaccines

I arrived at these averages by taking the total number of fetal deaths following non-COVID vaccines and divided by 31, and for the fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines I divided by 14 to get the monthly average, and then multiplied by 12.

To get a more accurate percentage of how many more fetal deaths are following the COVID-19 vaccines than all other FDA approved vaccines, we have to also factor in the number of doses administered.

The U.S. Government’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) complies data on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, and a report that they published on 12/01/2021 shows that there were over 4 billion (4,092,757,049) doses of vaccines administered in the United States between 1/01/2006 through 12/31/2019, a year before the COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorizations. (Source.)

Using that date range I repeated the exact same search for fetal deaths recorded in VAERS during that time, and VAERS reports 1,369 deaths from among those 4 billion+ doses administered between 1/01/2006 through 12/31/2019. (Source.)

The CDC reported this past week that there have been 543 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of February 3, 2022. (Source.)

So from 2006 through 2019, there was 1 fetal death recorded in VAERS for every 2,989,596 doses of vaccines administered.

From December, 2020 through February 4, 2022, there has been 1 fetal death recorded in VAERS for ever 151,973 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

That’s a 1,867% increase of fetal deaths recorded in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines.

I’ve run out of superlatives to use in the English language to describe this. And this is just using the U.S. Government’s own reported statistics, without even trying to figure out what the unreported factor is.

Here are two recent stories from young mothers who lost their unborn babies just after receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine. Perhaps their words and their experiences, which obviously represent, at least, many thousands of others, can better communicate just how truly horrible this is.

This is on our Bitchute channel, and also on our Telegram channel.