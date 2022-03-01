Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

German insurance executive who warned of the high vaccine side-effect rate revealed by billing data, has been fired

eugyppius | March 1, 2022

Two weeks ago, BKK ProVita chairman Andreas Schöfbeck caused a small uproar by writing to Germany’s vaccine regulator, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, to inquire about the high rate of vaccine side-effects evident from BKK billing data.

Schöfbeck has now been fired following an hours-long company meeting this morning, at which he was called upon to defend his letter.

Representatives from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, including its president, Klaus Cichutek, had agreed to meet with Schöfbeck and other BKK officials about their concerns this afternoon. Schöfbeck’s termination was obviously timed to prevent his participation at that meeting, which will now go forward without him.

This is the behaviour of people who have deep confidence in the safety and effectiveness of our Corona vaccines.

March 1, 2022 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »