German insurance executive who warned of the high vaccine side-effect rate revealed by billing data, has been fired
eugyppius | March 1, 2022
Two weeks ago, BKK ProVita chairman Andreas Schöfbeck caused a small uproar by writing to Germany’s vaccine regulator, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, to inquire about the high rate of vaccine side-effects evident from BKK billing data.
Schöfbeck has now been fired following an hours-long company meeting this morning, at which he was called upon to defend his letter.
Representatives from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, including its president, Klaus Cichutek, had agreed to meet with Schöfbeck and other BKK officials about their concerns this afternoon. Schöfbeck’s termination was obviously timed to prevent his participation at that meeting, which will now go forward without him.
This is the behaviour of people who have deep confidence in the safety and effectiveness of our Corona vaccines.
March 1, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | Germany
Book Review
Dismantle the U.S. National-Security State, Now
By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | February 28, 2022
Let’s begin with a book that I have been recommending to people for quite some time now. It is entitled National Security and Double Government by Michael J. Glennon. According to Wikipedia, “From 1977-1980, he was counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Glennon was professor of law at the University of California, Davis from 1987-2002, and a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars from 2001-2002. Since 2002, he has been professor of international law at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.”
Glennon’s thesis is a discomforting one and an ominous one. He states that within the federal governmental structure, it is not the president, the Congress, or the Supreme Court that are in charge. Instead, it is the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA that are actually running the federal government, especially with respect to foreign affairs. The other three parts of the federal government, while being permitted to maintain the veneer of power, are actually subservient to the national-security part.
As longtime supporters of FFF know, I have been long convinced that Glennon is right, which is why I continue to recommend his book every chance I get. If we are to set our nation on the right course — a course toward liberty, peace, prosperity, morality, and harmony with the people of the world, it is essential that Americans comes to grips with the reality of our national-security state form of federal governmental structure.
Why is this so important? Because it is the political gamesmanship in which the Pentagon and the CIA have engaged that has led America, Russia, and the world to the crisis in Ukraine, a crisis that not only is bringing massive death and destruction to innocent people but also has the distinct potential of bringing about an all-out nuclear exchange between Russia and the United States. … continue
