Is the Internet being censored?

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter | March 1, 2022

We know social media platforms have been censoring information for a while. Today, YouTube announced that it is blocking channels linked to Russia’s RT and Sputnik across Europe. Facebook has said it would restrict access to RT in the EU and Twitter will reduce the visibility of Russian media. Furthermore, the EU have announced a ban on Russian state-backed channels.

However, is the actual Internet now being censored? I have been trying to read the translated versions of Vladimir Putin’s recent speeches which have been available on the Kremlin website. Now, all I get is this.

We need to be able to read both sides of the story to understand the nuances of the situation. Yes, invasion of another country is never acceptable, yes war is never justifiable but I want to be able to understand why the person ordering it, thinks that it is. Without nuanced discussion the situation is likely to go from bad to worse.

Can anyone else access the website in your country or through a VPN?

UPDATE – You can access the website via a VPN set to Russia.

March 1, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | , , ,

  1. Yes…Many russian sites from the kremlin to some russia medias cannot be accessed…This is my experience…since the past 4 days.

    Comment by Meriem Kheira Peillet | March 1, 2022 | Reply

  2. We, Holland, can still reach it. I did look it up via DuckDuckGo and I have VPN on. Who would have thought that we would be on the receiving end of censorship! It’s the world in mirror or upside down

    Comment by flashyflasch | March 1, 2022 | Reply


