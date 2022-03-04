Jacinda Ardern Orders Vicious Attack on Peaceful Demonstrators in Wellington
21st Century Wire | March 4, 2022
After Canada’s burgeoning fascist regime in Ottawa brutally cracked-down on the historic truckers protest against the Trudeau government’s authoritarian vaccine mandates, other World Economic Forum acolytes saw this as a signal to crush peaceful protests around the world.
One of the more brutal ‘clean-up’ operations was ordered by New Zealand’s embattled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The BFD reports…
If she was prepared to use violence on the steps of parliament then she would be prepared to use it anywhere.
Yesterday was the dawning of a new more violent era by the Ardern regime. The tyrant deployed the strong arm of her jackbooted Police thugs, who used tear gas, pepper spray, batons, riot shields, rubber bullets, sonic weapons and fire hoses on peaceful protestors on the grounds of Parliament. […]
Never before have I been so angry at a tyrannical government. I will do everything within my power to see the end of every party currently in parliament.
This is all on them. They should all be ashamed, but I suspect they will go full Biden and claim that the sanctity of parliament has been desecrated. The tyrant has already done that but, like dutiful lickspittles, so will all the others.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 4, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Solidarity and Activism, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, New Zealand
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
Ardern Orders Vicious Attack on Peaceful Demonstrators in Wellington
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for COVID-19
Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D. and Ali Shultz, J.D. | AAPS | November 17, 2021
Upon admission to a once-trusted hospital, American patients with COVID-19 become virtual prisoners, subjected to a rigid treatment protocol with roots in Ezekiel Emanuel’s “Complete Lives System” for rationing medical care in those over age 50. They have a shockingly high mortality rate. How and why is this happening, and what can be done about it?
As exposed in audio recordings, hospital executives in Arizona admitted meeting several times a week to lower standards of care, with coordinated restrictions on visitation rights. Most COVID-19 patients’ families are deliberately kept in the dark about what is really being done to their loved ones.
The combination that enables this tragic and avoidable loss of hundreds of thousands of lives includes (1) The CARES Act, which provides hospitals with bonus incentive payments for all things related to COVID-19 (testing, diagnosing, admitting to hospital, use of remdesivir and ventilators, reporting COVID-19 deaths, and vaccinations) and (2) waivers of customary and long-standing patient rights by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,528,271 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Ukraine War reveals ugly face… brianharryaustralia on Jacinda Ardern Orders Vicious… papasha408 on Western anti-Russian agenda th… brianharryaustralia on Russia blocks Facebook brianharryaustralia on CHD Says Pfizer and FDA Droppe… Frank @TxTradCatholi… on CHD Says Pfizer and FDA Droppe… roberthstiver on Putin: Crazy Like a Fox John Edward Kendrick on Ukraine War reveals ugly face… Leland Roth on Russia Prevents Washington fro… elmerfudzie on Military lab changed mission s… planetsheeple on Medical Director: “Due to Puti… planetsheeple on Medical Director: “Due to Puti…
Aletho News
- Jacinda Ardern Orders Vicious Attack on Peaceful Demonstrators in Wellington March 5, 2022
- Public Health Scotland and the misinterpretation of data March 4, 2022
- Russia blocks Facebook March 4, 2022
- CHD Says Pfizer and FDA Dropped Data Bombshell on COVID Vaccine Consumers March 4, 2022
- Putin: Crazy Like a Fox March 4, 2022
- Understanding the Ukraine Crisis From the Last Free Enclave in Europe – Outside of Russia and Belarus, That Is March 4, 2022
- Western anti-Russian agenda threatens UN’s existence March 4, 2022
- Russian MoD responds to Zaporozhskaya nuclear power station incident March 4, 2022
- Ukraine War reveals ugly face of Western Europe’s anti-Russian racism March 4, 2022
- On Ukraine, Biden’s State of the Union address was just ‘good vs. evil’ March 4, 2022
- How JFK Would Have Handled the Ukraine Crisis March 4, 2022
- International nuclear watchdog passes resolution on Ukraine March 4, 2022
- Digital Brownshirts and Their Masters March 3, 2022
- Military lab changed mission statement after report questioned value of its work March 3, 2022
- Most Kids Are Already Naturally Immune to COVID. So Why Are We Vaccinating Them? March 3, 2022
- The urgent child vaccine truths the watchdogs won’t listen to March 3, 2022
- Why did the US embassy official website just REMOVE all evidence of Ukrainian bioweapons labs? March 3, 2022
- Russia’s space agency hits back at US March 3, 2022
OffGuardian
- Ukraine coverage reveals West’s inherent racism March 4, 2022
- Economic Restructuring, Democratic Deficit and Locking Down Liberty March 3, 2022
- Reality Check: A “no-fly zone” over Ukraine means WAR March 2, 2022
Richie Allen
- Gordon Brown Wants Nuremberg Style Trial For Vladimir Putin March 4, 2022
- Media Now Claims That Russian Soldiers Are Raping Ukrainian Women March 4, 2022
- US Senator Calls On Russians To “Assassinate” Vladimir Putin March 4, 2022
- “Putin To Draft Peace Protesters” Says Former Ukraine Advisor March 4, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Naked Face of New Normal Fascism February 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Why Europe Needs Russian Gas March 4, 2022
- Why your swanky EV is more likely to break down than your banger March 4, 2022
- The Reason Why Floods Are So Bad–And It’s Not Climate Change! March 3, 2022
- Cold Weather Affects Your Health–Met Office March 3, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why we get fat, with David Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson February 28, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Claims that the west has a system of “Freedom and Democracy” are in shatters. Right Wing “Nutters” have hi-jacked “Freedom and Democracy”
At the next election(anywhere), kick these fascist PIGS out of office…….And, the next time any government comes up with another Fake Pandemic, or any threat to “Freedom and Democracy,”, treat its ‘Salesmen’ as lying Bast rds…..
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 4, 2022 |