Jacinda Ardern Orders Vicious Attack on Peaceful Demonstrators in Wellington

21st Century Wire | March 4, 2022

After Canada’s burgeoning fascist regime in Ottawa brutally cracked-down on the historic truckers protest against the Trudeau government’s authoritarian vaccine mandates, other World Economic Forum acolytes saw this as a signal to crush peaceful protests around the world.

One of the more brutal ‘clean-up’ operations was ordered by New Zealand’s embattled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The BFD reports…

If she was prepared to use violence on the steps of parliament then she would be prepared to use it anywhere.

Yesterday was the dawning of a new more violent era by the Ardern regime. The tyrant deployed the strong arm of her jackbooted Police thugs, who used tear gas, pepper spray, batons, riot shields, rubber bullets, sonic weapons and fire hoses on peaceful protestors on the grounds of Parliament. […]

Never before have I been so angry at a tyrannical government. I will do everything within my power to see the end of every party currently in parliament.

This is all on them. They should all be ashamed, but I suspect they will go full Biden and claim that the sanctity of parliament has been desecrated. The tyrant has already done that but, like dutiful lickspittles, so will all the others.

  1. Claims that the west has a system of “Freedom and Democracy” are in shatters. Right Wing “Nutters” have hi-jacked “Freedom and Democracy”

    At the next election(anywhere), kick these fascist PIGS out of office…….And, the next time any government comes up with another Fake Pandemic, or any threat to “Freedom and Democracy,”, treat its ‘Salesmen’ as lying Bast rds…..

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 4, 2022 | Reply


