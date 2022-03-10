Venezuela backs Russia despite tempting US offers
MEMO | March 10, 2022
The US has been trying to tempt Venezuela into increasing its oil production, but President Nicolas Maduro insists on standing by his traditional ally and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. US officials have visited the country with the promise of continued access to US markets.
Venezuela and other South American countries were surprised by the visits by the officials from the White House and the State Department as soon as the Russian military operation against Ukraine started. Venezuelan newspapers reported that the American justification was the difference in the vision of the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden compared with its predecessor run by Republican President Donald Trump, who once threatened to wage war against Venezuela’s socialist President Maduro to remove him from power.
Venezuela wants to regain its share of oil sales to the US market, which was its main market before sanctions were imposed by Washington. However, it said that this must be done without engaging in any policy hostile to Russia. US companies increased their imports of Russian oil when the embargo on oil from Venezuela was imposed.
Despite the US offers, Venezuela has stressed that any increase in its oil quota will be made in coordination with OPEC. It will not submit to US demands.
Although it is in contact with the Biden administration, Venezuela has made its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine very clear. President Maduro, for example, has told Putin that Russia has the right to defend its security in the face of NATO expansion. Moreover, the Venezuelan representative in the Human Rights Council in Geneva has condemned the punitive measures taken against Russia, while his country abstained during the UN General Assembly vote on a resolution condemning the invasion.
The USA got rid of the previous Venezuelan PM/President Chavez, and has been doing its best to undermine current President Maduro.
Why would ANY Venezuelan President ever, do any deal with the USA?
Mr Maduro would rather ‘Dance with the Devil’
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2022 |
I don’t know if the following might also be a reason. Venezuela still has debt from infrastructure projects build by china. The agreement was either money or an equivalent amount of resources to pay off the debt. By not going in with USA, the price of oil will stay high and has an easier time paying of the debt, which would be great for them since they have suffered from low oil prices for a long time.
Comment by Kaz | March 10, 2022 |
I bet there’s some Venezuelan debt to Russia that could be cleared. And the money will come in at twice the price to boot.
Comment by aletho | March 10, 2022 |
And, wouldn’t Mr Maduro, love to spit in the eye of the American President…….?
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2022 |
That comment was in response to Kaz……
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2022 |
Possible, another different perspective, Even though I don’t know the Venezuelan community that well, but the ones siding with Maduro, might get disheartened if Maduro went with the USA. Like all that suffering they got from the Americans meant nothing. And that is something Venezuela can’t use right now.
Comment by Kaz | March 11, 2022 |
“Republican President Donald Trump, who once threatened to wage war against Venezuela’s socialist President Maduro to remove him from power”.
While at the same time complaining, (falsely) that Vladimir Putin was interfering in American elections.
How can ANYONE on Earth, believe anything that comes out of The White House/Washington/American Government?(and that includes the American PEOPLE)…..
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2022 |
Insolent swines, for years they have done their utmost to destroy Venezuela, prevent her from selling any of her oil, impoverish her people and reduce their children to starvation, and now that they need oil, they have the bloody nerve to act all matey as though nothing had happened. Mr. Maduro did well to send them away with a flea in their ear.
Comment by traducteur | March 10, 2022 |
Venezuela must first ask the USA ( biggest terrorist organization ) for their GOLD back , once Venezuela have got there gold back , Venezuela must say you want oil , pay me in gold ( not the useless fiat dollar )
Comment by Nicholas | March 11, 2022 |
Good on em ! Go Putin !
Comment by Elaine | March 11, 2022 |
Good on Venezuela! Eff the Effing US….
Comment by roberthstiver | March 11, 2022 |