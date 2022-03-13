Aletho News

The Global Digital ID Prison

 • 03/12/2022

Do you get the feeling digital id is being hyped by every government, corporation, financial institution and globalist-connected NGO as “the way of the future”? Well, you’re right! But why is this being pushed so hard right now. Don’t miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James lays out the digital ID agenda and how it serves as the linchpin of the entire global enslavement grid.

SHOW NOTES:
WEF 20 | Accenture: Digital Identity

Digital ID Wallet – Thales

Canadian Bankers Association Promotes Digital IDs And Refers To WEF #TheRayzorsEdge

EUROPEAN DIGITAL IDENTITY – message by President Von Der Leyen

Digital iD™ – a simpler way to verify

Digital identity – weighing the risks of misuse and missed use | Dakota Gruener | TEDxMarrakesh

id2020.org

Who Is Bill Gates?

Bill Gates at the Financial Inclusion Forum, December 1, 2015

March 2020: Known Traveller Digital Identity Specifications Guidance

Nov 2020: A billion people have no legal identity – but a new app plans to change that

Jan 2021: How digital identity can improve lives in a post-COVID-19

2022: Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries

You Are Being Programmed to Accept the Global ID Control Grid

UN SDGs – The 17 Goals

Episode 357 – Language is a Weapon

Episode 261 – International Law?

World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab on the Fourth Industrial Revolution

