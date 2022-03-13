The Global Digital ID Prison
Corbett • 03/12/2022
Do you get the feeling digital id is being hyped by every government, corporation, financial institution and globalist-connected NGO as “the way of the future”? Well, you’re right! But why is this being pushed so hard right now. Don’t miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James lays out the digital ID agenda and how it serves as the linchpin of the entire global enslavement grid.
SHOW NOTES:
WEF 20 | Accenture: Digital Identity
Canadian Bankers Association Promotes Digital IDs And Refers To WEF #TheRayzorsEdge
EUROPEAN DIGITAL IDENTITY – message by President Von Der Leyen
Digital iD™ – a simpler way to verify
Digital identity – weighing the risks of misuse and missed use | Dakota Gruener | TEDxMarrakesh
Bill Gates at the Financial Inclusion Forum, December 1, 2015
March 2020: Known Traveller Digital Identity Specifications Guidance
Nov 2020: A billion people have no legal identity – but a new app plans to change that
Jan 2021: How digital identity can improve lives in a post-COVID-19
2022: Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries
You Are Being Programmed to Accept the Global ID Control Grid
Episode 357 – Language is a Weapon
Episode 261 – International Law?
World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab on the Fourth Industrial Revolution
