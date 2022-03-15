ARE WE DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD?
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 10, 2022
Dr. Peter A. McCullough joins Del in studio for a dive into the science of vaccinating for Covid, vaccinating your children for Covid, and the risks and benefits. Is the risk worth the benefit? Are we doing more harm than good?
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 15, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
ARE WE DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Russian Foreign Ministry statement on dialogue with the US and West regarding security guarantees
Russian Foreign Ministry | December 12, 2021
We note US President Joseph Biden’s readiness expressed at the December 7, 2021 talks with President Vladimir Putin to establish a serious dialogue on issues related to ensuring the security of the Russian Federation. Such a dialogue is urgently needed today when the relations between Russia and the collective West continue to decay and have approached a critical line. At the same time, numerous loose interpretations of our position have emerged in recent days. In this connection we feel it is necessary to once again clarify the following.
Escalating a confrontation with our country is absolutely unacceptable. As a pretext, the West is using the situation in Ukraine, where it embarked on encouraging Russophobia and justifying the actions of the Kiev regime to undermine the Minsk agreements and prepare for a military scenario in Donbass.
Instead of reigning in their Ukrainian protégés, NATO countries are pushing Kiev towards aggressive steps. There can be no alternative interpretation of the increasing number of unplanned exercises by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea. NATO members’ aircraft, including strategic bombers, regularly make provocative flights and dangerous manoeuvres in close proximity to Russia’s borders. The militarisation of Ukraine’s territory and pumping it with weapons are ongoing.
The course has been chosen of drawing Ukraine into NATO, which is fraught with the deployment of strike missile systems there with a minimal flight time to Central Russia, and other destabilising weapons. Such irresponsible behaviour creates grave military risks for all parties involved, up to and including a large-scale conflict in Europe. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,564,431 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
rediscover911com on DHS increases efforts to ident… Bill Francis on A Pandemic is Not a War Not You anyway on Missile strike on Mossad cente… michael on Missile strike on Mossad cente… brianharryaustralia on Missile strike on Mossad cente… michael on Missile strike on Mossad cente… michael on Is Washington Fighting Russia… 5 dancing shlomos on Pharma now kills more American… brianharryaustralia on Missile strike on Mossad cente… traducteur on Is Washington Fighting Russia… roberthstiver on Beijing wants US to ‘open biol… roberthstiver on Beijing wants US to ‘open biol…
Aletho News
- DHS increases efforts to identify “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” on social media March 15, 2022
- ARE WE DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD? March 15, 2022
- Biden Faces Backlash for Venezuela Talks as Caracas Demands Recognition March 15, 2022
- Weathering the global storm: Why neutrality is not an option for Palestinians March 15, 2022
- Missile strike on Mossad centers in northern Iraq aimed at defending Iran’s security: Ambassador March 14, 2022
- Is Washington Fighting Russia Down to the Last Ukrainian? March 14, 2022
- Japanese firms have no plans to abandon Russian energy project March 14, 2022
- India Should Quit Quad Now! March 14, 2022
- New Spanish Study Finds That Masking in Schools Does Nothing March 14, 2022
- Pfizer CEO says 4th shot needed, while EMA says doing so risks damaging your immune system March 14, 2022
- Zelensky Thanks Zuckerberg For Fighting ‘Side by Side’ With Ukraine in Info War March 14, 2022
- A Pandemic is Not a War March 14, 2022
- UK and US Jointly Develop Biological Weapons March 14, 2022
- The Most Objective Evidence Shows No Indication That Covid Vaccines Save More Lives Than They Take March 14, 2022
- Beijing wants US to ‘open biolabs’ to international experts March 14, 2022
- The Road to Manzanar: The Story of an American Internment Camp March 14, 2022
- The story of patient 11281009 in the Pfizer trial March 14, 2022
- Pharma now kills more Americans every year than the Axis powers did in all of World War II March 14, 2022
OffGuardian
- 10 Signs the War in Ukraine is part of the Great Reset March 14, 2022
- On the Edge of a Nuclear Abyss March 13, 2022
- LISTEN: “Ukraine is a continuation of Covid by other means” March 12, 2022
Richie Allen
- McCarthyism Is Back In Chilling Crackdown On Free Speech At UK Universities March 15, 2022
- BBC Presenters Swoon Over “Heroic” Russian Reporter March 15, 2022
- Musical Director Tells Kids: “Get Off TikTok & Perform Together!” March 15, 2022
- Tens Of Thousands Sign Up To Government’s Tinder For Refugees Scheme March 15, 2022
Consent Factory
- Revenge of the Putin-Nazis! March 7, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Emma Gatten’s Fake “Green Dividend” Claims March 14, 2022
- Now Boris maps his way OUT of Net Zero agenda: PM sets up oil and gas taskforce to plot a way out of the energy crisis March 13, 2022
- Whither US Oil Production? March 13, 2022
- Clueless Emma Gatten March 12, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why our food is killing us, with Dr. Robert Lustig March 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply