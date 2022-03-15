Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ARE WE DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 10, 2022

Dr. Peter A. McCullough joins Del in studio for a dive into the science of vaccinating for Covid, vaccinating your children for Covid, and the risks and benefits. Is the risk worth the benefit? Are we doing more harm than good?

March 15, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

