Covid vaccine damage figures head for half a million

UNTIL now in our regular MHRA adverse effects reports we’ve focused quite heavily on myocarditis and acute cardiac disorders, not least for the dramatically increased risk of the vaccine for younger age groups, young men in particular. In terms of numbers recorded, however, these are eclipsed by what the MHRA classifies as nervous system disorders and about which we hear little.

Adverse events for this ‘category’ now stand at an astonishing 282,041, which is possibly less than 10 per cent of the real figure, 182,251 of them associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Nor does the overall figure include the further 12,769 ‘tremor’ events. Eugyppius, written about elsewhere in these pages today, has been recording his readers’ reports of their adverse vaccine reactions. He recently reported the response, commenting on the ‘many letters describing shingles and Bell’s Palsy following vaccination; and of more puzzling and potentially more serious neurological problems, from vertigo to muscular tremors to seizures’.

We hope to be able to report on a breakdown of the nervous disorder data in weeks to come.

We are in the dark as to how many unrecognised cases of paralysis and disability there are. Would, for example, Tony Shingler’s severe vaccine reaction and final diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome ever been known about but for the tenacity of his wife Nicola?

It’s high time the NHS, the MHRA and individual doctors came clean about what they have seen. We need to know about ALL the ‘coincidences’.

Here is the latest Yellow Card summary, a little late from us this week. Once again, overall deaths are up and overall reactions are heading for the half million mark. If this is only 10 per of the real numbers (as the MHRA itself suggests) I leave you to do the maths.

MHRA Yellow Card reporting summary up to February 23, 2022 (published March 3)

Adult – Primary & Booster/Third Dose, Child Administration

Primary doses

* Pfizer – 26million people – Yellow Card reporting rate – 1 in 156 people impacted

* AstraZeneca – 24.9m people – reporting rate – 1 in 102 people impacted

* Moderna – 1.6m people – reporting rate – 1 in 44 people impacted

Overall 1 in 117 people injected experiences a Yellow Card Adverse Event.

Total doses including boosters administered – 78.4m (Pfizer) + 49.15m (AZ) + 12m (Moderna) = 139,648,374 million doses

Adult Booster or 3rd Doses given = 38,112,342 people

Booster Yellow Card Reports – 29,609 (Pfizer) + 487 (AZ) + 16,195 (Moderna) + 163 (Unknown) = 46,454

Reactions – 477,632 (Pfizer) + 863,696 (AZ) + 120,124 (Moderna) + 4,739 (Unknown) = 1,466,191

Reports – 166,225 (Pfizer) + 243,903 (AZ) + 36,113 (Moderna) + 1,554 (Unknown) = 447,795 people impacted

Fatal – 726 (Pfizer) + 1,235 (AZ) + 40 (Moderna) + 39 (Unknown) = 2040

Blood Disorders – 16,850 (Pfizer) + 7,806 (AZ) + 2,449 (Moderna) + 62 (Unknown) = 27,167

Pulmonary Embolism & Deep Vein Thrombosis – 881 (Pfizer) + 3,042 (AZ) + 112 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 4,061

Anaphylaxis – 653 (Pfizer) + 873 (AZ) + 87 (Moderna) + 2 (Unknown) = 1,615

Acute Cardiac – 12,575 (Pfizer) + 11,239 (AZ) + 3,096 (Moderna) + 95 (Unknown) = 27,005

Eye Disorders – 7,864 (Pfizer) + 14,817 (AZ) + 1,481 (Moderna) + 84 (Unknown) = 24,246

Blindness – 156 (Pfizer) + 318 (AZ) + 32 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 510

Deafness – 292 (Pfizer) + 425 (AZ) + 50 (Moderna) + 5 (Unknown) = 772

Spontaneous Abortions – 478 + 1 premature baby death / 14 stillbirth/foetal deaths (13 recorded as fatal) (Pfizer) + 230 + 5 stillbirth (AZ) + 62 + 1 stillbirth (Moderna) + 6 (Unknown) = 776 miscarriages

Nervous System Disorders – 79,478 (Pfizer) + 182,251 (AZ) + 19,467 (Moderna) + 845 (Unknown) = 282,041

Vomiting – 5,172 (Pfizer) + 11,633 (AZ) + 1,740 (Moderna) + 59 (Unknown) = 18,604

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages – 768 (Pfizer) + 2,319 (AZ) + 52 (Moderna) + 16 (Unknown) = 3,155

Seizures – 1,073 (Pfizer) + 2,058 (AZ) + 255 (Moderna) + 17 (Unknown) = 3,403

Paralysis – 499 (Pfizer) + 875 (AZ) + 100 (Moderna) + 9 (Unknown) = 1,483

Gastrointestinal Disorders – 41,753 (Pfizer) + 80,845 (AZ) + 10,485 (Moderna) + 385 (Unknown) = 133,468

Infections – 11,791 (Pfizer) + 20,177 (AZ) + 2,211 (Moderna) + 153 (Unknown) = 34,332

Herpes – 2,180 (Pfizer) + 2,682 (AZ) + 243 (Moderna) + 23 (Unknown) = 5128

Immune System Disorders – 2,398 (Pfizer) + 3,284 (AZ) + 596 (Moderna) + 21 (Unknown) = 6,299

BCG Scar Reactivation – 67 (Pfizer) + 38 (AZ) + 51 (Moderna) = 156

Skin Disorders – 33,395 (Pfizer) + 53,230 (AZ) + 12,771 (Moderna) + 335 (Unknown) = 99,731

Respiratory Disorders – 21,232 (Pfizer) + 29,661 (AZ) + 4,115 (Moderna) + 202 (Unknown) = 55,210

Psychiatric Disorders – 9,983 (Pfizer) + 18,330 (AZ) + 2,378 (Moderna) + 109 (Unknown) = 30,800

Reproductive/Breast Disorders – 30,704 (Pfizer) + 20,719 (AZ) + 5,037 (Moderna) + 213 (Unknown) = 56,673

Epistaxis (nosebleeds) – 1,068 (Pfizer) + 2,302 (AZ) + 190 (Moderna) + 11 (Unknown) = 3,571

Tremor – 2,134 (Pfizer) + 9,934 (AZ) + 651 (Moderna) + 50 (Unknown) = 12,769

Children and young people special report

Suspected side effects reported in individuals under 18 years old

* Pfizer – 3,200,000 children (1st doses) plus 1,700,000 second doses resulting in 3,186 Yellow Cards (up 75 since last week)

* AZ – 12,400 children (1st doses) plus 9,200 second doses resulting in 256 Yellow Cards – Reporting rate 1 in 48

* Moderna – 2,100 children (1st doses) and 1,400 second doses resulting in 24 Yellow cards

* Brand Unspecified – 21 Yellow Cards

Total = 3,214,500 children injected

Total Yellow Cards under-18s = 3,487

For full reports including 348 pages of specific reaction listings see here.