‘Diplomatic Viruses’ (2018)

21st Century Wire

This investigative documentary begins its journey in the US Embassy located in Tbilisi, the capital of the former Soviet republic of Georgia, where reports are circulating about the trafficking of frozen human blood and pathogens under the guise of diplomatic cargo for a secret Pentagon-funded military program.

Internal documents, leaked to Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva by Georgian insiders, implicate US scientists in a highly opaque operation involving dangerous pathogens – carried out under the cover diplomatic immunity.

According to documents, the Pentagon has been funding a chain of bio labs across the former Soviet bloc, with one of the largest programs happening at the Lugar Center in Tbilisi. The military facility is just one of the many Pentagon bio laboratories located in 25 countries across the world. Watch:

Run time: 27 min
Writer and Director: Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
Narration: Patrick Henningsen
Broadcast on Al Mayadeen TV (2018)

