‘West’s global political and economic dominance ends’ – Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the latest rounds of unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies over the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine, mark the end of an era. According to Putin, from now forward the West will be losing its “global dominance” both politically and economically.

On Wednesday, the Russian head of state proclaimed that the “myth of the Western welfare state, of the so-called golden billion, is crumbling.” Moreover, it is the “whole planet that is having to pay the price for the West’s ambitions, and its attempts to retain its vanishing dominance at any cost,” Putin said.

The president predicted food shortages across the world as Western sanctions against Russia adversely affect the entire global economy.

Touching on the decision by several Western powers to freeze Russia’s central bank assets, Putin said that this would only serve to irreparably undermine trust in those nations, and make other countries think twice before placing their reserves in the care of those countries. According to him, nearly half of Moscow’s assets were “simply stolen” by the West.

Addressing people in the West, the Russian leader said the massive sanctions imposed on Russia are already backfiring on the US and Europe themselves, with governments there trying hard to convince their citizens that Russia is to blame.

Putin warned ordinary people in the West that attempts to portray Moscow as the primary source of all their woes were lies, with many of those issues being the direct result of Western governments’ “ambitions” and “political short-sightedness.”

Western elites, according to Putin, have turned their countries into an “empire of lies,” but Russia will keep on presenting its own position to the whole world, no matter what.