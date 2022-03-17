Aletho News

Presearch Search Engine – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 03/16/2022

Now that DuckDuckGo has officially DuckDuckGone in the direction of censorship, what’s a free speech-loving, liberty-minded conspiracy realist to do? Never fear, #SolutionsWatch is here. In the first of a series of explorations of Alt Tech, James talks to Colin Pape of Presearch, a decentralized search engine that is seeking to offer an alternative to the Big Tech monopolization of search.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
We Need to Talk About Search

The Library of Babel (FLNWO #27)

DuckDuckGo Bows to Authoritarians, Begins Censoring Search Engine Results to “Fight Disinformation”

Searx

Brave Search

#Presearch Weekly #News & Updates w Colin Pape #58

Presearch.io (information)

Presearch.org (search engine)

March 17, 2022

