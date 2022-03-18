Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Biden in 1998: I was suggesting we bomb Belgrade, destroy all bridges on the Drina.

By Rick Rozoff | Anti-Bellum | March 17, 2022

The Russians published a video – Biden ordered the bombing of Belgrade

VIDEO

The video shows the current president [deranged tyrant] of the USA, Joe Biden, saying that it was he who proposed the bombing of the capital of the then FR Yugoslavia.

“I suggested bombing of Belgrade. I suggested that American pilots go there and destroy all bridges on the Drina,” Biden said.

Zakharova states that Biden talks about it even before the bombing, explaining that Belgrade was bombed.

“Yugoslavia did not pose a direct or indirect threat to the United States or its citizens. They just needed it,” [Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria] Zakharova concluded.

====

After the 78-day air war:

“I will continue with every fiber in my being to keep America involved with troops that can shoot and kill…”

“I believe it is absolutely essential for American troops to be on the ground with loaded rifles and drawn bayonets.”

March 18, 2022 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |