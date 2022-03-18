THE ATTACK ON OUR PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS
Computing Forever | March 16, 2022
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/03/16/the-attack-on-our-private-property-rights/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/videos/ireland-europe-symbol-flag-wind-21407/
https://pixabay.com/videos/europe-poland-wroclaw-tourism-28635/
https://pixabay.com/videos/buildings-palace-culture-warsaw-61504/
https://pixabay.com/photos/architecture-building-cottage-door-22030/
https://pixabay.com/photos/house-keys-key-the-door-castle-1407562/
https://pixabay.com/photos/ivy-facade-house-belgium-door-2351778/
https://pixabay.com/photos/living-room-room-old-lost-places-3035878/
https://pixabay.com/photos/key-door-opening-door-lock-2732312/
https://pixabay.com/photos/house-home-door-sidewalk-2606818/
https://pixabay.com/photos/bed-bedroom-carpet-curtains-1839183/
https://pixabay.com/photos/chimney-roof-part-house-bricks-15338/
https://pixabay.com/photos/kitchen-interior-design-room-home-1940174/
https://pixabay.com/photos/living-room-chair-sofa-couch-home-2155376/
https://pixabay.com/photos/living-room-fireplace-chairs-1078916/
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply