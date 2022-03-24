Unindicted US War Criminal Passes

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

On Wednesday, former Bill and Hillary Clinton regime secretary of state Madeleine Albright passed away at age-84.

She won’t be missed.

Paul Craig Roberts noted that she “escape(d) the hangman’s noose” — for the worst of high crimes too grievous to ignore.

Years earlier, retired academic John Ryan called her a “baleful specter who haunted us almost as destructively as the current crop of malevolent functionaries” infesting Washington.

Instead of having “the decency to disappear…she (collected) honorary degrees” from academia in the empire of lies and abroad.

“(N)o one (took) time to put an effective spoke into her wretched wheel of legacy.”

As Clinton crime family UN envoy and secretary of state, she was complicit in a near-decade of crimes of war and against humanity.

It included the rape, destruction and dismemberment of the former Yugoslavia.

Notably, 23 years ago on March 24, 1999, the Bill and Hillary Clinton regime’s so-called Operation Noble Anvil (sic) began.

For 78 days, it continued relentlessly through June 10.

Around 600 aircraft flew about 3,000 sorties.

Thousands of tons of ordnance were dropped, as well as hundreds of ground-launched cruise missiles.

The ferocity terror-bombing over the time it lasted was unprecedented.

Nearly everything was targeted for maximum destruction and disruption, including:

power plants

factories

civilian transportation

telecommunications facilities

roads, bridges and rail lines

fuel depots

schools

a TV station

China’s Belgrade embassy

hospitals

government offices

churches

historic landmarks and more.

The former Yugoslavia ceased to exist.

The bloody hands of the Clinton crime family and Albright were all over what happened.

Commenting on the atrocity, the late Nobel laureate Harold Pinter called it “barbaric (and despicable), another blatant and brutal assertion of US power, using NATO as its missile (to consolidate) American domination of Europe.”

Throughout their time in office, the Clintons and Albright were indifferent to human suffering while consistently supporting wrong over right.

On her watch, the Clinton regime installed US-trained Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) General Paul Kagame in power.

Notably it was to use country as a platform to plunder neighboring resource-rich Congo (DRC).

The Clintons and Albright bore full responsibility for the 1994 Rwandan massacre that was unrelated to a fabricated Tutsi/Hutu conflict.

Enforcing genocidal sanctions on Iraq throughout the 1990s, Albright shared guilt with the Clintons for the deaths of about 1.5 Iraqis.

Most were young children. Around 7,000 died monthly.

Former UN humanitarian coordinator Dennis Halliday resigned in protest.

So did his successor Hans von Sponeck for the same reason, as well as World Food Program head in Iraq at the time, Jutta Burghardt.

They refused to be part of what they called “genocide.”

Notably in his resignation remarks, Halliday said the following:

“We are in the process of destroying an entire society. It is as simple and terrifying as that. It is illegal and immoral.”

Two days before resigning, von Sponeck said the following:

“As a UN official, I should not be expected to be silent to that which I recognize as a true human tragedy that needs to be ended.”

“How long should the civilian population, which is totally innocent on all of this, be exposed to such punishment for something they have never done?”

Throughout the 1990s to the 2003 Iraq war and its aftermath, the cradle of civilization was erased.

“Shock therapy” followed “shock and awe.”

So did repression, daily killings, deprivation, mass detentions, torture and other crimes against humanity.

Iraq was destroyed in similar fashion to what happened to the former Yugoslavia.

Albright shared blame for two of history’s greatest crimes.

Supporting aggressive use of NATO in defiance of international law, she was part of a regime that prioritized war-making and its mass slaughter and destruction.

In 1996, 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl asked her the following:

“We have heard that a half million children have died” in Iraq since 1991.

“(That’s more children than died in Hiroshima…(I)s the price worth it?”

Albright replied: “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price – we think the price is worth it.”

Support for genocidal high crimes defined her involvement in the Clinton regime’s war on humanity.

In her 2003 memoirs, Albright said the following about her 60 Minutes remarks:

“I should have answered the question by reframing it and pointing out the inherent flaws in the premise behind it.”

“Saddam Hussein could have prevented any child from suffering simply by meeting his obligations.”

Not only were the above remarks made 7 years after her 60 Minutes interview, “reframing — as she put it— wouldn’t have infused life into the corpses of 1.5 million Iraqis who perished on her watch by sanctions war.

As Clinton regime UN envoy in 1993, she was also infamous for saying the following to General Colin Powell during a White House situation room session:

“What’s the point of having this superb military that you’re always talking about if we can’t use it?”

Later in his own memoir, Powell said:

“I thought I would have an aneurysm” on hearing what she said, adding:

Albright advocated use of US military personnel as “toy soldiers to be moved around on some global chessboard.”

Powell had his own cross to bear in the run-up to the Bush/Cheney regime 2003 Iraq war.

Knowing that Saddam eliminated all WMDs in the country years earlier, he lied, saying:

“(F)acts and Iraq’s behavior show that Saddam Hussein and his regime are concealing their efforts to produce more weapons of mass destruction (sic).”

“(E)very statement I make today is backed up by sources, solid sources (sic).

“What we’re giving you are the facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence (sic).”

“The gravity of this moment is matched by the gravity of the threat that Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction pose to the world (sic).”

Intelligence about Iraqi WMDs revealed their elimination. Powell pretended otherwise.

As the saying goes, the rest is history.

The same reality applies to Albright’s bloodstained hands.

Commenting on her death, the infamous NYT suppressed all of the above damning facts.

It failed to reveal the true measure of the woman behind the phony facade of diplomatic dignity — an unapologetic war criminal to the day she passed.

A special place in hell awaits her arrival.