Climate History Began Eight Years Ago

Tony Heller | March 26, 2022

Climate alarm is based on ambulance chasing commonplace events, making up fake statistics about them, and never permitting an honest scientist to weigh in on the discussion.

March 28, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

