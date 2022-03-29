Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’ is a ‘national security risk,’ says Republican senator
Samizdat | March 29, 2022
Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said on Monday that President Joe Biden’s apparently declining mental faculties present a “national security risk” that could see the US dragged into a war with Russia. Biden earlier appeared to call for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s removal from power, before walking back the statement, then making it again.
“A lot of times when you’re around somebody who’s in cognitive decline, you find yourself trying to help them with a sentence, trying to help them complete it,” Paul told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday evening, adding that “we shouldn’t have to do that for the commander-in-chief.”
Earlier on Monday, Biden told reporters that he “was not articulating a change in policy” when he called Putin a “butcher” who “cannot remain in power” during a visit to Poland over the weekend. Despite assuring the press that he wasn’t demanding regime change in Moscow, Biden then said again that Putin “shouldn’t be in power.”
Biden read from pre-prepared cue cards during the press conference.
“It is actually a national security risk because he’s sending signals that no one in their right mind would want to send to Russia at this point,” Paul continued. “We aren’t trying to replace Putin in Russia. We aren’t trying to have regime change. We’re not sending troops into Ukraine, and we’re not going to respond in kind with chemical weapons,” he stated, referring to two other statements that Biden made and the White House walked back.
These statements involved Biden seemingly telling US soldiers that they would be deployed to Ukraine, and that the US would “respond in kind” to a hypothetical Russian use of chemical weapons on the battlefield. Both actions would result in open war between the US and Russia, something that Biden has repeatedly said he wished to avoid.
“So I do think that it is a real problem, and there’s a humorous angle to this,” Paul said. “But it’s really not funny because we’re worried about what he’s saying, precipitating or escalating the conflict in Ukraine into a world war. That’s very serious.”
While Paul has condemned Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, the Kentucky Republican opposes any US involvement in the conflict. Prior to Russia’s attack, Paul insisted that Ukraine “should not and cannot be our problem to solve,” and that the country’s accession into the NATO alliance – which the US and her allies insist is its right – would be “a recipe for war and disaster.”
Evidence of a decline, surely. His jewish, neoconservative heavily laden Cabinet won’t be able to prop him up forever. Or will they? They’re doing the utmost at present, for surely they’re giving him, literally, the talking points and beyond them, NATO and worse, the whole Zionist juggernaut is more and more asserting itself, successfully, in Europe as well as in America.
What if more evidence follows? And then more? At what point will this President be declared as incapable of continuing as President? And, who make that decision? Once decided, who or how will it be enacted?
Consider the turmoil, to use a word which doesn’t express worse? Or, worse, consider the turmoil of a continued leadership of someone who is acting the role and acting it less convincingly, at home and abroad. Does he must know he’s doddering and ever-more dangerously lost?
Why lost? Simply look at what he and his family members, his cabinet, his vice-president, his Secretaries.
The Secretary of State: if ever there was a smooth-talking no-nothing, he is the worst. He might be good at making some connections in Israel, but that’s all for Israel, as is everything in relation in that regard.
Consider the leadership of the likes of Kamala Harris? Where is she?
She is probably being coached and coached heavily with this scenario ever-more unfolding.
Does anyone believe she is presidential in character, in gravity, in experience, in… anything? She’s none of it. And what will surround her? More of the present Cabinet?
Either way, America, the leadership for this country should sober you, as they continue to ruin the country, domestically as well as in foreign affairs.
Comment by michael | March 29, 2022