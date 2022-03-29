Republican Congressman Says DC Elites Invited Him to Secret Sex Orgies

Lawmaker lifts the lid on “sexual perversion that goes on in Washington”

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn revealed during an interview that elites in DC invited him to secret sex orgies at their private homes.

Yes, really.

The host of the Warrior Poet Society podcast brought up the rampant corruption of Washington DC as portrayed in the Netflix show House of Cards.

Rep. Cawthorn agreed that the show was closer to a documentary than a work of fiction.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington,” he responded, before going ton to reveal how older politicians attempted to recruit him to join their weird sex clubs.

“I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics. Then all of the sudden you get invited to: ‘Well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come,” said Cawthorn.

“I’m like: ‘What did you just ask me to come to?” he continued. “Then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy.”

Cawthorn also revealed how some of the same lawmakers who are “leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country” are doing drugs at such parties.

“You watch them do, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it’s like ‘Wow, this is wild,” he said.

The Congressman explained how lawmakers get bullied into making compromises because powerful entities get “leverage” over them by collecting and weaponizing dirt on their personal lives.

Cawthorn described Washington DC as a “pit of vipers” and he was only there for the “quick purpose” of serving his constituents.