WHAT IS KILLING MILLENNIALS?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 24, 2022

Last year there was a sudden spike in deaths among 25 to 44 year olds. Biologist & data analyst, Dr. Jessica Rose joins The HighWire to discuss her latest investigation into this phenomena, and the overwhelming evidence she has uncovered on the possible culprit.

