University of Waterloo fires 49 staff for refusing to show a vaccine passport

By Ben Squires | Reclaim The Net | March 30, 2022

While other universities are scrapping vaccine passport requirements, the Ontario-based University of Waterloo has fired 49 members of staff for not showing a vaccine passport.

As reported by CTV, this came as the province of Ontario announced it would be dropping all COVID-19 measures.

“We have an obligation under the Health and Safety Act to protect our employees, and the employees have the obligation to comply,” said Nick Manning, vice president of university relations.

“All of those who weren’t able to be compliant after progressive measures faced the ultimate result of termination.”

The university terminated the staff members, yet it had announced it would be dropping its vaccine mandate on May 1.

Other schools in the province, including the University of Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier University, Ryerson University, and the University of Guelph, have announced that those who had been suspended over their vaccine status will resume work.

March 30, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties | , ,

  1. The statistics are now showing that “Covid 19 has been a major fraud, all over the world, and yet parts of Canada are behaving like Fascists with the heavy handed rules that were introduced to deal with this “so called” “Pandemic”.
    Maybe those people who did the ‘firing’, will be next……..What has happened to “Democracy”?

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 30, 2022 | Reply


