Lavrov responds to nuclear weapons claim
Samizdat | April 19, 2022
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected claims that Moscow could resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.Lavrov was questioned on the issue during an extensive interview with India Today in Moscow on Tuesday.
When the journalist mentioned that “President Zelensky said that Russia plans to use tactical weapons,” the foreign minister didn’t even let her finish the question. “He says many things,” Lavrov said.
He reminded that Russia had never mentioned the use of nuclear weapons as an option during its military operation in the neighboring country, and the Ukrainian leader was the only one to speak about this.
Lavrov reiterated the notion that “there could be no winners in a nuclear war,” and assured that Russia would only rely on conventional weapons in Ukraine.
Zelensky claimed that Moscow could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine during his interview with CNN on Friday.
“When the journalist mentioned that “President Zelensky said that Russia plans to use tactical weapons,”
“He reminded that Russia had never mentioned the use of nuclear weapons as an option during its military operation in the neighboring country, and the Ukrainian leader was the only one to speak about this.
How would a journalist know that anyway?…….. Just another “Presstitute” by the sound of her…….
