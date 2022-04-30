King Woodrow’s Wilsonian Armenia
Tales of the American Empire | April 28, 2022
Woodrow Wilson was America’s most imperial President. He believed in American superiority and using military force to unite the world under a League of Nations based in New York. From 1913 to 1920, Wilson dispatched American troops to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Panama, Honduras, Russia, and France. President Wilson saw an opportunity for another American crusade. He asked the United States Congress for the authority to establish a Mandate for Armenia on May 24, 1920 that would fund a huge American military expedition to Turkey.
__________________________________
Related Tale: “The Genocide Called World War I”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psXYM…
Related Tale: “The American Invasion of Russia in 1918”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMtLk…
“American Military Mission to Armenia”: Major General James Harbord, U.S Army; Washington GPO; April 13, 1920; http://www.armenianhouse.org/harbord/…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 30, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Armenia, Turkey, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
SOROS, SOVIETS, SCIENCE AND BLOOD – FASCINATING HISTORY!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Babi Yar: The Einsatzgruppen Killings
By John Wear | Inconvenient History | May 19, 2018
One of the worst atrocities attributed to the Einsatzgruppen was the Babi Yar massacre, which allegedly occurred in a large ravine outside Kiev in the Ukraine. The allegation is that Einsatzgruppe C rounded up 33,771 Jews in Kiev and shot all of them over the period September 29-30, 1941.[1] German Reserve Police Battalion 45 and Police Battalion 303 are said to have assisted in the operation.[2] This article will examine the veracity of these allegations. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,665,439 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on FDA Rubber-Stamps Remdesivir f… brianharryaustralia on Solomon Islands Fires Back at… htliii on US weapons supply to Ukraine p… The Willpower on How Selling the ‘Russia-China’… brianharryaustralia on 60 countries sign declaration… brianharryaustralia on Biden’s Mammoth $33BN Uk… papasha408 on 60 countries sign declaration… D. Clarke on 5 signs they are CREATING a fo… brianharryaustralia on 60 countries sign declaration… brianharryaustralia on The Failed Air War Over V… desertspeaks on Moldova says no alternative to… Chris on US dusts off WWII scheme to ar…
Aletho News
- King Woodrow’s Wilsonian Armenia April 30, 2022
- US weapons supply to Ukraine prepped in January April 29, 2022
- 1.2 Million Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show April 29, 2022
- D.C. Schools Can’t Vaccinate Kids 11 and Up Without Parents’ Consent Until Lawsuits Settled April 29, 2022
- Another Scientist Who Publicly Dismissed Lab Leak Gave It Credence in Private Email April 29, 2022
- 60 countries sign declaration that commits to bolstering “resilience to disinformation and misinformation” April 29, 2022
- The EU’s Digital Services Act is the next big threat to free speech April 29, 2022
- US dusts off WWII scheme to arm Ukraine April 29, 2022
- Biden’s Mammoth $33BN Ukraine Package Includes Help With Wartime Propaganda April 29, 2022
- Moldova says no alternative to Russian gas April 29, 2022
- Bulgarians want Russian gas back – minister April 29, 2022
- Solomon Islands Fires Back at Australia for Criticising Security Deal With China April 29, 2022
- IRGC chief: Resistance sole way to liberation of Palestine April 29, 2022
- SOROS, SOVIETS, SCIENCE AND BLOOD – FASCINATING HISTORY! April 29, 2022
- ‘US to give Ukraine more intelligence’ April 29, 2022
- It’s About Time April 28, 2022
- India looks to scoop up offloaded Western assets in Russia April 28, 2022
- Lithuanian Railways plans to lay off about 2,000 employees April 28, 2022
OffGuardian
- Palestine, Yes – Ukraine, No April 30, 2022
- Kickbacks, Corruption & Scandal: The History of the CDC April 29, 2022
- Localization: An Alternative to the New Normal April 29, 2022
Richie Allen
- Nutter Given Chair To Help Arm Cramp After Gluing His Hand To Petrol Pump April 28, 2022
- Uni Launches Project To Help Students Cope With Climate Anxiety April 28, 2022
- Senior Tory MP Caught Watching Porn In House Of Commons April 27, 2022
- High Court Rules Discharging Covid Patients Into Care Homes Was Unlawful April 27, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- China’s Blood Batteries April 29, 2022
- Vallance Cycles To The Rescue! April 29, 2022
- Biden’s Climate Ambitions Are All But Dead April 28, 2022
- Two Complaints Upheld Against Justin Rowlatt April 28, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply