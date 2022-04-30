Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

King Woodrow’s Wilsonian Armenia

Tales of the American Empire | April 28, 2022

Woodrow Wilson was America’s most imperial President. He believed in American superiority and using military force to unite the world under a League of Nations based in New York. From 1913 to 1920, Wilson dispatched American troops to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Panama, Honduras, Russia, and France. President Wilson saw an opportunity for another American crusade. He asked the United States Congress for the authority to establish a Mandate for Armenia on May 24, 1920 that would fund a huge American military expedition to Turkey.

__________________________________

Related Tale: “The Genocide Called World War I”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psXYM…

Related Tale: “The American Invasion of Russia in 1918”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMtLk…

“American Military Mission to Armenia”: Major General James Harbord, U.S Army; Washington GPO; April 13, 1920; http://www.armenianhouse.org/harbord/…

April 30, 2022 - Posted by | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |